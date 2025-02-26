‘Light In My Life’: Kylie Jenner’s Fans React After She Opens Up About Her Beloved Friend’s Death

After decades in the entertainment industry, Kylie Jenner has established a team of people she trusts and works closely with, including her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. Guerrero’s death was announced via Instagram Stories on Sunday, Feb. 23, and on a GoFundMe page his sister Gris Guerrero stated he died “very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but Guerrero was 34. On Feb. 25, Kylie Jenner made a statement of her own, reflecting on her friend’s impact on her life.

She posted an emotional tribute for Guerrero on Instagram (where she boasts an impressive 394 million followers). Jenner shared several throwback photos of them throughout the years, including snaps taken at the beach, from the comfort of her sofa, and behind-the-scenes on photoshoots. The pictures give a glimpse into their close bond.

“Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she began her statement. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

Jenner also expressed her gratitude for Guerrero and his friendship and noted how the pain she felt over his death was “unbearable” and that she was struggling to come to terms with it. “You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will,” she wrote. To conclude, Jenner stated that she would “cherish” their moments together. She continued, “I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

Clearly, the message comes from Jenner’s heart and doesn’t appear to have been written by her PR team. Fans have taken to the comment section of her post to share their condolences and remark on her big heart and genuine kindness. “Say what you want about Kylie but she’s obviously the kindest soul,” a comment reads. “When you find a connection with someone outside of family… they ARE family,” another person shared. “And losing that connection is a pain no one ever should have to bare at such a young age. I’m sorry for your loss Kylie.”

Kylie Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories. “So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.”

Jenner will reportedly pay for Guerrero’s funeral costs, E! News reports.

