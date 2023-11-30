Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth English Dub Trailer Debuts Danny Trejo, Daniel Dae Kim

The English dub trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is here, and it debuts Daniel Dae Kim as Masataka Ebina and Danny Trejo as Dwight.

You can watch the trailer, which was posted on YouTube, below. It primarily focuses on how Ichiban Kasuga goes to Hawaii to find his mother and shows off some of the intrigue that players can expect, as well as the return of Kazuma Kiryu.

Overall, the English dub for Yakuza games isn’t my cup of tea, and I vastly prefer to stick with the Japanese. However, it’s always nice to get a quick listen to Trejo and Kim, who are wonderful actors that I’m always excited to see. Considering that Trejo is also the model for Dwight, the head of the Barracudas, it’s cool to see him fully in the game.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sees Ichiban heading to Hawaii, which is said to be the largest map in the history of the Yakuza franchise, to seek out his mother, Akane Kishida, whom he thought dead. While there, he meets with Kiryu, who reveals that he has cancer.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the Yakuza franchise debuted in 2005, While it’s always been known as Like a Dragon in Japan, the series only re-branded to match that title following the exit of Kiryu as the franchise’s main protagonist Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The series also has a spin-off franchise, Judgment, which focuses on a lawyer-turner-private-investigator named Takayuki Yagami.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases Jan. 26, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A game covering what’s happened to Kiryu in the lead-up to Infinite Wealth called Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is on sale now.