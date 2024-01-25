Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to Unlock the Sujimancer Job

When you have a small army of creeps and ne’er-do-wells, it makes sense that they’d leap forth to assist in a brawl or two. Here’s how to unlock the Sujimancer job for Kasuga Ichiban in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Sujimancer Job in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Given the massive size and scale of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll need to progress through a decent chunk of the game if you want to start unlocking some of the more ridiculous jobs for your party. The Sujimancer is no different, given that you’ll need to reach at least Chapter 5: Suspicious Minds if you want to actually equip and use it in battle.

Related: Do You Need To Play Other Yakuza Games Before Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Having said that, actually unlocking the Sujimancer is relatively straightforward. As can be expected, based on its name, you’ll need to follow the Sujimon League storyline. In Chapter 4: In the Ghetto, Ichiban and his crew will once again bump into the Sujimon Professor, who has made his way to Hawaii to investigate an underground organization known for battling Sujimon. After an introductory mission, you’ll be told that your goal is to dominate the Sujimon League, and your initial target is Jack, the first member of the Discreet Four.

Spend some time leveling your Sujimon and increasing your League Rank to Lvl. 10, and you’ll eventually be able to take on Jack and all his purchased Sujimon. Thanks to the Power of Friendship and some carefully thought-out tactics, you can prove yourself over the Discreet Four rookie. In doing so, you unlock a wealth of rewards, including the Sujimancer Job.

What Is the Sujimancer Job?

Combining Kasuga’s Sujimon experience with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s general combat, the Sujimancer job allows players to summon any Sujimon to fight for them. If there’s a particular creep that you find to be particularly challenging to best, this line of work allows you to simply bring them into your party and assist the team. Whether that be through dispensing some Sumo justice or throwing out a group heal, Sujimon can be an excellent means of turning the tables and pulling Ichiban and Co. out of a desperate situation.

How well this scales into Infinite Wealth‘s late game remains unknown, but the time I spent with the Sujimancer class was undeniably fun. I do wish it were a job that other party members could use (it’s exclusive to Kasuga), but as someone who’s spent a weird amount of time leveling up his Sujimon, I was pleasantly surprised by how effective they were outside of normal League battles.