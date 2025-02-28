Finding the location High-End Assorted Chocolates is a must if you want to recruit the Carnal Sisters in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii as crew members on the Goromaru.

Luckily, compared to getting your pirate level to rank three just to talk to them, getting this luxurious treat in the game is easy when you know that you just need to go to one key location.

Where To Get High-End Assorted Chocolates in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Image Source; Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

While playing Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you can only get High-End Assorted Chocolates at Vincenti on Aloha St in Honolulu, as marked on the map image above showing the location.

After arriving in Honolulu it can be found rather easily north of Aloha Beach and south of the Worldwide Market Village.

How Much Are the High-End Assorted Chocolates?

You normally wouldn’t think that a merchant marked as a clothing store on the map would sell confectionary chocolates as well, which is what can make these tough to find for the uninformed.

However, once you go inside and speak to the Vincenti Employee NPC at the counter, the High-End Assorted Chocolates can be found at the end of the store’s selection to be bought for $180.00.

To finally finish recruiting the Carnal Sisters in LaD: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, simply go back to the girls where you met them, west of Alola Beach, and hand the High-End Assorted Chocolates over. After some chit-chat, both the Fabulous Elder Sister and the Fabulous Older Sister will agree to join your crew.

Are the Carnal Sisters Good Crew Members?

Image Source; Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

Among the various crew members in you can recruit in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, both Carnal Sister Yoh and Carnal Sister Yuka have respective specialties in crew combat and ship combat.

Yoh, for example, has a high Attack stat for Level 1, along with her Squad Leader trait doing the same for crew members — making her excellent to take her with you when boarding enemy ships.

Yuka, on the other hand, is best-suited for naval combat since her Cannon Power and Ship Upkeep are decently balanced. Her Squad Leader trait boosts Health Recovery, but it’s better to either have her on-hand amongst the crew in ship battles for cannon fire and repairing damage, or as a first mate to utilize her other trait for greatly increase damage to enemy sterns.

Either way, while $180.00 may seem like a steep price compared to other recruitment items in the game, like you need to learn how to find Wild-Caught Sashimi, you get two decent crew members for the price of one.

Now that you know how to get the High-End Assorted Chocolates to sway the Carnal Sisters in LaD: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, find out how to recruit all other potential crew members in the game. While you’re here, check out how to obtain all of the Dark Instruments so you can unleash every additional power that’s unlockable for Sea Dog stance.

