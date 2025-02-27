Passing exams at the Ounabara Vocational School is the fastest way to boost your pirate in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. With each of the 20 exams offering between 500 and 2000 points with each pass, you’ll be able to achieve a whole extra rank within the course of half an hour.

However, each question in the game is on a timer and failure means you need to pay hundreds of dollars to try again. To save you both time and money, this guide will take you through every correct answer in every exam to become a fully qualified pirate.

All Ounabara Vocational School Answers in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here is the complete list of correct answers in all Ounabara Vocational School exams in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, from Marine Biology to Trivia King Tier 1.

While you only need three out of five right answers to pass an exam, each question is on a 30-second timer of which you can’t pause in-game. What’s more, which five questions are selected from the pool of 10 for each exam seems to be random, meaning you won’t know which questions you get until you start.

While you can get around that on some platforms, like by exiting on PS5 or Xbox to the home menu and then resuming with Quick Resume, it does become a nuisance if you’re trying to complete all exams at once. So, we’ve listed every question as they’ve been written in the game word for word, allowing you to find and select each answer as quickly and easily as possible.

We’ve listed every question we encountered and marked the correct answers so you can use them for yourself.

Mock Exam: Oceanography Proficiency Answers

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

What do surfers call the foamy white wave when a wave breaks? — Soup

What is the deepest known point in the world, located in an oceanic trench? — Challenger Deep

What was the body of water surrounding the supercontinent Pangaea? — Panthalassa

On which continent is the Strait of Magellan located? — South America

What is the wind called that blows from the ocean to the land during the day due to temperature differences? — Sea breeze

Which of the following is considered a sea? — Red Sea

What is the name of the marine trash accumulation in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii? — Great Pacific Garbage Patch

What is the remote Pacific Ocean area used for disposing of space debris? — Point Nemo

What is the purpose of submarine cables stretching across the ocean floor? — International comms

What is the name of the southward current that collides with the Kuroshio Current and flows to North America? — Oyashio

Marine Life

How do dolphins sleep without suffocating or drowning? — They alternate which half of their brain sleeps

Which marine organism lives at the lowest depth? — Footballfish

What structure in the moon jelly functions like an organ it lacks? — Eyes

What is the name of a marine organism carried by tides and currents? — Plankton

What is the largest marine animal? — Blue whale

Which marine organism has lungs instead of gills and cannot breathe underwater? — Orca

Why do turtles appear to shed tears when laying eggs? — To regulate salt concentrations

Which image shows a clownfish? — Orange and white striped fish

What is the largest penguin species? — Emperor penguin

Which organism is not in the same animal class as the others? — Penguin

Muscular Science Answers

At the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here are all the possible answers to the Muscular Science exam:

Which exercise is NOT part of the Big 3 Workout for core strength? — Push-Up

Which vegetable is the most nutritious and best for muscle building? — Broccoli

How can you best reduce soreness after an intense workout? — Stretch and relax the affected muscles

What is the largest muscle in the average adult male body? — Quadriceps

Which food provides an energy boost and helps prevent muscle cramps? — Banana

In which sport do athletes focus on strengthening neck muscles? — F1 Racing

Which nutrient is most important for building muscle? — Protein

When is the best time to consume protein supplements for muscle growth? — Within 30 minutes after exercising

Which boneless chicken cut is best for muscle building? — Breast

Which exercise requires equipment? — French press

Fashionista

Which article of clothing is native to Scotland? — Kilt

Which material has a similar feel to acrylic fiber? — Wool

What is the name of the one-piece outerwear worn by men in ancient Greece? — Toga

Where does the term “polo” in polo shirts come from? — Polo, the sport

Which hat is named after its use during hunts? — Flat cap

Which article of clothing is native to Vietnam? — Ao dai

Fill in the blank: A high-end fashion store in France specializes in haute ___. — Couture

Which clothing pattern features a diamond shape? — Argyle

Which characteristic is NOT true of silk thread? — It is a plant-based fiber

Which fibers are artificially created, not animal- or plant-based? — Nylon

Hawaii Proficiency Answers

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

Which holiday is celebrated in Hawaii but not other U.S. states? — King Kamehameha Day

What is the Hawaiian name for the reef triggerfish, Hawaii’s state fish? — Humuhumunukunukuapua’a

Which statement about Waikiki Beach is true as of 2024? — It was man-made

What is the Hawaiian gesture with the thumb and pinky raised called? — Shaka sign

In ahi poke, “poke” means slice, but what does “ahi” mean? — Pacific Bluefin Tuna

What does “ukulele” mean? — Jumping flea

What Hawaiian fried doughnut is coated in sugar? — Malasada

What is the name of the white flower often used in Hawaiian hair ornaments and lei? — Plumeria

Which letter is NOT in the 13-letter Hawaiian alphabet? — S

World Landmarks Answers

What is the more popular nickname for the Elizabeth Tower? — Big Ben

What was the Colosseum used for in Ancient Rome? — A gladiatorial arena

What does the Statue of Liberty hold in her right hand? — A torch

Which image shows the Louvre? — Glass Pyramid

What is true about the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona? — It went a long time without a building permit

Which image shows the Arc de Triomphe? — Tall, white arch

Which animal is NOT one of the four in the Town Musicians of Bremen statue? — Pigeon

At which landmark do Royal Guards perform the Changing of the Guard? — Buckingham Palace

In Angkor Wat, what does “Wat” mean? — Temple

Why do towns in Andalucia, Spain, paint their houses white? — To protect them from sunlight

Alcohol Expertise Answers

At the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here are all the possible answers to the Alcohol expertise exam:

What should be added to a cocktail shaker when mixing a drink? — Ice

What does ordering a single or double whiskey refer to? — How much whiskey to pour

Which cocktail shown here has “Hawaii” in its name? — Blue Hawaii (blue-colored cocktail)

What alcohol, enjoyed by a Hawaiian royal, is made from sugarcane? — Rum

Which statement about ice spheres vs. regular ice cubes is FALSE? — It is easier to prepare

What is a facility that produces wine called? — Winery

What plant is used in beer for bitterness, aroma, and preservation? — Hops

What is the name of the cocktail made with dry gin, vermouth, and an olive garnish? — Martini

Which glass best enhances the aroma and carbonation of champagne? — Flute Glass (tall, thin glass)

What is the term for alcohol that evaporates during barrel aging? — The angel’s share

Nutritionist Answers

What unsaturated fatty acid is found in blueback fish? — Docosahexaenoic acid

Which dish uses fish in its recipe? — Acqua pazza

Which nutrient is not found in tomatoes? — Vitamin D

What is the cold soup made with mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon? — Vichyssoise

Which water-soluble dietary fiber is distinctive? — Pectin

Which pasta dish is made with only pasta, black pepper, and cheese? — Cacio e pepe

What component in spicy foods like chili peppers promotes appetite or burns fat? — Capsaicin

Which dish is Turkish? — Kebab

Which dish is Spanish? — Tapas

Which animal is known for producing milk used in Scandinavian cheese? — Reindeer

Piratology Answers

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

What symbol appears on the Mortimer Armada’s flags and masts? — Crossed swords and knight’s helmet

What is the flag pirates fly to show their allegiance or identity? — The Jolly Roger

What was the first type of ship to drift into Madlantis’ currents? — Tanker

What was the name of the Spanish vessel raided by pirates about 200 years ago, carrying treasure worth a billion dollars? — The Esperanza

What is the main industry of Rich Island, home to many pirates? — Fishing

What is the watered-down rum pirates drank to avoid contaminated water? — Grog

What is the name of the weapon popular among pirates in the image? — Cutlass

Who is said to have founded Madlantis? — Bryce Fairchild

Which ship should you be wary of near Honolulu? — Pirate ship

Japanese Underworld Studies Answers

At the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here are all the possible answers to the Japanese Underworld Studies exam:

Who was the patriarch of the Sengoku Family? — Toranosuke Sengoku

What generation was Jin Goda, the former chairman of the Omi Alliance? — Fifth

Which image shows a young captain of the Ryudo Family, an Okinawan yakuza organization? — The man with a buzz cut and bright shirt, Rikiya Shimabukuro

What was the name of the agency Naoki Katsuya ran as a front for Ousaka Enterprises? — Osaka Talent

What was the name of Andre Richardson’s weapon smuggling organization? — Black Monday

Which group was not part of the Tojo Clan? — The Kijin Clan

Which image shows Ryuhei Hoshino, the second chairman of the Seiryu Clan? — Option with gray hair, yellow kimono, shaven face

Which crest belongs to Sohei Dojima’s family in the Tojo Clan? — A dark crest with a silver border, with pointed sides

What was the name of the clan with its office based in Kamuro Theater, led by a sworn brother of Kazuo Shibata? — Hatsushiba Clan

Who was the third chairman of the Tojo Clan? — Masaru Sera

Hawaiian Underworld Studies Answers

What did the Barracudas do to those who opposed them as a warning? — Gutted like fish

Which high-end hotel had an illegal casino run by the Ganzhe? — Nirvana Hotel

Who was the commander of the Ganzhe, a Chinese mafia in Hawaii? — Wong Tou

Which image depicts the leader of the Barracudas? — Moustached man with ponytail

Which area in Honolulu was considered the Yamai Syndicate’s turf? — Cultural District

What commonality did Barracuda members share? — Formerly homeless

What hotel concealed the Barracudas’ hideout? — Crystal Aloha Resort

What were Palekana’s most faithful followers, who lived on Nele Island, called? — Haku

What is the symbol of the Ganzhe? — Diamond shape, circled design

What contraband did Bryce Fairchild store illegally on Nele Island? — Radioactive waste

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Answers

Which console is the Dreamcast? — White console, four ports, triangle visible at the top

Which division is Sakura Shinguji in SEGA’s Sakura Wars? — Flower Division

Which console did Sonic the Hedgehog first appear on? — Genesis / Mega Drive

Which SEGA game features heroes fighting to defeat Death Adder? — Golden Axe

Which image shows the first game in the 3D fighting series released by SEGA in 1993? — Virtua Fighter — shown for with people together, including one in a yellow shirt

Which image is of the arcade cabinet for Out Run? — Red cabinet with back half of racing car in front of a screen

Which of the following is NOT a SEGA console? — Sega Pluto

In Jet Set Radio, in addition to in-line skating, what do the characters do? — Graffiti

Which SEGA game features a pastel-colored world where players control a sentient spaceship? — Fantasy Zone

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Answers

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

At the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here are all the possible answers to the Gem Proficiency exam:

What is the name of Tails’ airplane in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? — Tornado

Which of the following is a SEGA product? — TeraDrive

Which image shows the R360 arcade cabinet? — Blue cabinet with circular design

When is Sakura Amamiya’s birthday in Sakura Wars? — March 19

What do Ulala and her team say during a dance battle in Space Channel 5? — Chu!

What is the name of the island in Super Monkey Ball where the monkeys live? — Jungle Island

What is Sonic the Hedgehog’s height? — 100cm

Which character is Jeffry in Virtua Fighter? — Shirtless man with black hair sticking up

What is the name of the dragon in Panzer Dragon II Zwei who partners with Jean-Luc Lundi? — Lagi

In Valkyria Chronicles, which country are the protagonists from? — Principality of Gallia

Maritime Proficiency Answers

Which flag signals a need for assistance? — Red X on white background

What is the principle called that explains buoyancy? — Archimedes’ principle

What was the name of the lighthouse built on Paros in Egypt around 300 BC? — Lighthouse of Alexandria

What suffix describes the maximum size of ships that can pass through certain canals? — -max

What is the name of the vessel with two parallel hulls, used in Hawaiian and Polynesian regions? — Catamaran

What are the weights called that are used to maintain a ship’s balance? — Ballasts

According to international sea rules, what should vessels do when meeting head-on? — Alter their course starboard

What type of galley in Ancient Greece used three tiers of oars? — Trireme

What is the correct term for steering right on a sea vessel? — Starboard

What part of the ship runs from front to back along the bottom and forms its base? — Keel

Mathematics Proficiency Answers

What is the solution to 14 + 37? — 51

Solve for x in the sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36. — 10

Given the die face (5), what is the value of the opposite side? — 2

What is the solution to 72 – 3 – 17? — 52

What is the solution to 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 – 10? — 35

Solve for x in the sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336. — 28

Which layout can form a cube? — Six squares in a T-shape

Given the displayed time, how many minutes until it reads 9:30? — 55 minutes

What is the solution to 120 x 2? — 240

Music Proficiency Answers

Which piece was composed by Frederic Chopin? — Minute Waltz

Which of the following is a percussion instrument? — Xylophone

Which of the following is a brass instrument? — Trumpet

What tool is used to adjust rhythm to a certain tempo? — Metronome

Johann Sebastian __ was a Baroque composer. — Bach

Which musician composed Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony? — Beethoven

Which letter notates the treble clef? — G

Which term means to play very, very loudly? — Fortississimo

In which country was composer Pablo de Sarasate born? — Spain

What is the material of a violin bow hair? — Horse-tail hair

Pharmacology Answers

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

Which of the following is an oral medicine? — Powdered medicine

Which of the following eases physical pain? — Morphine

Which chemical compound is in ointment for eczema? — Steroid

Which of the following requires both a doctor’s consultation and permission? — Prescription medication

Which component retains moisture in skin? — White petroleum

What is the collective name for medicines released after a patent expires? — Generic drugs

Which of the following is a topical medication? — Lozenge

Which component relieves pain from headaches and inflammation? — Acetylsalicyclic acid What chemical compound is found in antiseptics? — Ethanol

What chemical compound is found in antiseptics? — What is the third common method of taking medication? — Injection

Gem Proficiency Answers

At the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here are all the possible answers to the Gem Proficiency exam:

Which of the following is true about diamonds? — They can break when struck with a hammer

Gold jewelry is marked with notations like “K14” to indicate the gold proportion. Which notation is for pure gold? — 24K

Which gemstone is formed from hardened tree sap? — Amber

Which ring incorporates a gemstone that looks different from sapphire, but is actually another variety of the same mineral? — Ruby, the (red gem

In Oscar Wilde’s “The Happy Prince,” which jewel served as the prince’s blue eyes? — Sapphire What is a ring called when offered during a proposal? — Engagement Ring

What is a ring called when offered during a proposal? — Which jewel must be carefully maintained to protect it from dry air? — Emerald, the green gem

Which gem forms within the tissues of a living thing? — Pearl

Which gemstone is pyroelectric, generating voltage when heated or under pressure? — Tourmaline

What does the UK use to designate ring sizes? — Latin Alphabet

Trivia King Tier 2 Answers

What is the name of the observatory in England that acts as the base for GMT and adjusts UTC? — Greenwich Observatory

Which field of study focuses on electrons, atoms, molecules, and micro particles, especially in space research? — Quantum physics

Which vegetable will float in fresh water? — Pumpkin

Who is the almighty god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology? — Zeus

What was originally used to remove pencil marks before the eraser was invented? — Bread

Which artist painted works like Sunflowers and L’Arlesienne but wasn’t successful during his lifetime? — Vincent van Gogh

What is the common name for a poker hand with five cards of the same suit? — Flush

Which lizard is known for its ability to change color to blend into the environment? — Green lizard with curled tail and large eyes, sitting on a branch

How many points have been scored in the following picture of darts? — 85

What is the racing technique where a vehicle rounds a curve by skidding the tires to save time? — Drifting

Trivia King Tier 1 Answers

Which of the following statements about snails is false? — Their mucus can dissolve metal

What is the alternative name for the second-magnitude star commonly referred to as the North Star? — Polaris

Which of the following is not an ape? — Japanese macaque

Like octopuses, what organ does a squid possess three of? — Heart

What was the basis for measuring one pound? — The weight of flour consumed by one person per day

Which of the following flowers is not poisonous? — Gerbera, pink with against blue background

What is the name of the ancient Indian board game that is the origin of modern shogi or chess? — Chaturanga

In cue sports like billiards and snooker, what is the opening shot called? — Break shot

Which of the following is not part of Grimm’s Fairy Tales? — The Little Mermaid

Ounabara Proficiency (Final Exam)

The 21st and final exam in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii unlocks after you’ve passed all of the previous 20. The questions for Ounabara Proficiency are totally random, being picked from all the other exams.

The catch is that, along with a higher entry fee and highest rank points as a reward, you need to get all five questions right. If you get any correct, you’ll have to pay up to retake it. To pass, be sure to use the home menu of your console or PC to pause the game and source each answer carefully.

Now that you have all the Ounabara Vocational School exam answers in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to hand, find out the best crew formations for the Pirate Coliseum.

If you can’t decide what activities in Honolulu and beyond to enjoy first, check out the list of best mini-games in LaD: Pirate Yakuza, all in ranked order.

