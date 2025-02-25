In order to recruit Kennosuke the Harpoon Man as a crew member, you need to find Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in one of two available ways in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Even as you start venturing out in Honolulu, the game doesn’t make all of the ways you can gain ingredients and material very obvious. Luckily, this quick and easy guide will let you know exactly where to go and what to do.

How To Get Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The two ways you can get Wild-Caught Shrimp in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are by purchasing it from one of the merchants in the waters of Alola Beach in Honolulu, or fishing for it while swimming in the same location.

Merchants Who Sell Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via The Escapist

Swimming to Grayson’s Weapons at Sea or Nolan’s Boat is the quickest and easiest way to get Wild-Caught Friend Shrimp in Pirate Yakuza, each just a short paddle away from the beachfront — both marked in the map image above.

Both merchants will only appear after you’ve swam through each section of the ocean nearby, which is why you will not have seen it before when previously just walking on the sand.

You will only need one unit of Wild-Caught Friend Shrimp to please Kennosuke, but with each being the low price of $1.60, you can keep buying more without any serious cost.

Catching Shrimp While Swimming

Because the game doesn’t make you use any health or currency when swimming, catching fish in the sea by Alola Beach is the free way to get Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

To so do, you just need to go into the water, swim up to any fish silhouettes you see, and press the “Catch” prompt.

However, you need to keep in mind that Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp are moderately rare, as we only managed to catch four after approximately 50 attempts. In this case, it’s far easier to just go buy one from one of the merchants mentioned above.

If you have no cash, just go fight some gangsters or thugs walking along the beach. With these shrimp being only priced at $1.60, you can get enough cash with just one violent encounter.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

