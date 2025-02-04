Lily Allen Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Following Break-Up With David Harbour

Ever since their unconventional wedding in 2020, fans have been fascinated with Lily Allen and David Harbour. The singer and the Stranger Things star wed at a Las Vegas chapel and an Elvis impersonator was their officiate. But alas, Vegas marriages have a reputation for not lasting very long.

Rumors started spreading in early 2025 that all was not well in the Allen-Harbour household. An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that Allen had caught her husband looking for other women on the Raya app, which happens to be where Allen and Harbour met in the first place.

“Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” said the insider. Clearly, her detective work bore fruit.

“Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David,” the source continued. “She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

As January continued on, Allen indicated she wasn’t happy. On her Miss Me? podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver, she said she was “really not in a good place.” She would be taking a break from podcasting. “There will be speculation, because of the amount of time that I’m going to be taking away, that I’m going to drug rehab, and I’m not. I’ve not relapsed,” she said. Allen struggled with substance abuse in her earlier years.

She also mentioned that her two children, Marnie and Ethel, were a support to her during the difficult time she was going through. “We are a support network for each other and encourage each other to talk about our feelings but I think the main thing is telling them we’re going to get through it and be fine,” she said.

But now all the speculation about what’s going on in the marriage can end. Allen and Harbour have officially separated. Multiple insiders confirmed the news to People.

“[Allen is] devastated and not in a good place,” an anonymous source told the magazine. It had “been very hard for her and her girls.” Allen’s two daughters are her kids with ex-husband Sam Cooper; she wanted to have a child with Harbour as well, but unfortunately, that door might be closed now.

Allen and Harbour were always busy people – Allen is a household name in the UK, while Harbour is known for Stranger Things and playing Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but they always seemed like a fairly strong couple. “My wife likes when I go to work because it’s nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time,” Harbour told People back in 2023. “We have these two kids, and it’s so great. We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”

Neither Allen nor Harbour have released a statement on the split yet. Fans will surely be hoping that they can make it up, but it doesn’t look likely at this point.

