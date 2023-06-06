LISA: Definitive Edition Launches in July with Tons of New Sidescrolling RPG Content

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Dingaling Productions have revealed LISA: Definitive Edition as a visually improved and content-filled take on LISA: The Painful and its sequel LISA: The Joyful, and it’s coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on July 18, 2023. It’s a cutthroat world that many may have thought was left behind, but today’s announcement trailer is here to reveal that this isn’t the case. This superior version of the entire LISA experience brings on a plethora of fixes and improvements, and of course, there is plenty of new content to enjoy, too. See Serenity Forge and Dingaling set the stage for LISA: Definitive Edition in the video below.

Serenity Forge and Dingaling are selling this as the ultimate package for fans and newcomers. Up front, the remastered experiences bring HD visuals and updated UI, as well as new functionality like HD Rumble for Switch and DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on PS5. Next-gen consoles and PC can also take advantage of 120 FPS visuals. There are furthermore new enemies, bosses, stories with multiple endings, secrets, and a Painless (easy) mode to enjoy. This edition also stuffs in 20 new songs and a music player. In other words, even if you’ve already played both original titles, there should be a lot more to discover here.

LISA: Definitive Edition can be purchased for $24.99. Alternatively, you can pick up each title individually, with LISA: The Painful Definitive Edition available for $19.99 and LISA: The Joyful Definitive Edition available for $9.99. On PlayStation consoles, players can utilize cross-buy, meaning owning a PS4 copy nets you the PS5 version and vice versa. You can learn more about LISA: The Painful and Olathe, the post-apocalyptic wasteland it is set in, in the short description below: