‘Look Back’ Based on Manga by ‘Chainsaw Man’ Legend Is Now Streaming for Free

Look Back, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man first premiered in North America at the Japan Cuts Film Festival back in July, but now it’s making its way to streaming for fans to watch straight from their couch! Keep on reading to see when and where you can watch this new anime film!

Recommended Videos

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the anime, Look Back was the first major one-shot that Fujimoto released after his seminal work Chainsaw Man. It was first published in 2021 and follows the story of two young girls, Fuko and Kyomoto, who are artists. It is a beautiful work of art that encapsulates what creativity and loss truly mean, along with the impact art has on life.

When Will Look Back Hit streaming?

Fans will be able to watch Look Back on Thursday, November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. And, if you’re curious about reading the manga, you can purchase it on Amazon.

Critic and Fan Reviews for Look Back

As mentioned before, Look Back has been highly anticipated ever since the announcement that it was going to be adapted into a film, and it certainly lived up to the hype! At least, that’s what Rotten Tomatoes shows. Critics have rated the film a 100%, while fans gave the film a 99%. That is outstanding! Let’s take a look at what critics have written in their reviews.

“An emotionally heartbreaking, gorgeously animated, wonderfully scored, incredibly well-written, and acted film that properly adapts its source material while carving out its own identity,” Timothy Lee of Spectrum Culture wrote in his review on Rotten Tomatoes.

This lilting tale’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it brevity proves inseparable from the lasting power of its punch-to-the-gut impact. Life is short, “Look Back” reminds us in both form and content,” David Ehrlich of IndieWire wrote.

Kirsten Carey of The Mary Sue also mentioned in her review that there are tons of surprises that fans have to look forward to in the new anime film! “Look Back has a lot of surprises in store, even in its short hour-long runtime. The most obvious surprise will come towards the end of the film. But for me, there was another, more subtle surprise. One which really, deeply impressed me,” she wrote.

Now, for some fan reviews, Eric B. simply wrote, “Best movie I’ve seen all year,” while a fan urged other fellow artists like herself to go watch the film. “One of the most heart-clenching films I’ve ever seen. As an artist myself, I feel so much of what both Fujino and Kyomoto experience as growing artists,” she wrote. “I’m fortunate enough to have lovely people in my life that motivate me to create and to love creation, but this movie hit such a cord in my heart, and I would watch it a million more times,” she added.

Simply put, we think this film is a huge hit, and we can’t wait for you to go watch it!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy