Who Is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s Helm Hammerhand in Tolkien’s Canon?

Upcoming anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will bring the fabled exploits of Helm Hammerhand to the big screen. So, who exactly is Helm Hammerhand, according to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth canon?

The War of the Rohirrim’s Helm Hammerhand, Explained

As outlined in Tolkien’s writings (including The Lord of the Rings‘ appendices), Helm Hammerhand was the ninth King of Rohan – and a legend in his own time. The “Hammerhand” bit of his name? He got that because of his incredible punching power. Indeed, Helm was supposedly so strong that he could kill opponents with just one blow! Our guy regularly charged into battle unarmed, thinning out the enemy ranks with his bare hands. Helm put this talent to good use over 100 years before The Lord of the Rings proper, when he led the defence of Rohan against an army of Dunlending wild men. His campaign culminated in a lengthy siege at the Hornburg fortress at Helm’s Deep, which is (you guessed it) named after Helm.

Pretty much all of the above lines up with what we know about Helm’s portrayal in The War of the Rohirrim. As in Tolkien’s canon, the anime’s Helm is a monarch in his late 60s. He’s also up against a Dunlending force led by a guy named Wulf, just as Tolkien describes. Oh, and Wulf’s out for revenge on Helm in both the anime and books because the latter murdered his dad (the one-hit kill referenced above). There are a few differences between Helm’s story on the page versus on the screen, however. Notably, Helm’s daughter Hèra gets a much bigger role (and a name!) in War of the Rohirrim‘s retelling of his adventures.

How Is Helm Hammerhand Connected to The Lord of the Rings’ Characters?

He’s not – well, not really. Helm Hammerhand is distantly related to King Théoden and his nephew and niece, Éomer and Éowyn, but he’s not their great-great-great-great-grandfather or anything like that. Helm’s sons all died before he did, so his sister’s kid, Fréaláf, inherited the throne after him. That‘s the guy Théoden, Éomer, and Éowyn are directly descended from, not Helm.

As such, the main connection between Helm Hammerhand and The Lord of the Rings‘ ensemble is Helm’s Deep, which plays a major role in The Two Towers. Peter Jackson’s 2002 adaptation of The Two Towers even includes a statue of Helm adoring its Hornburg set. As in the books, the film’s climactic battle features Helm’s war-horn – depicted here as built into the Hornburg itself – as well.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in cinemas on Dec. 13, 2024.

