Lords of the Fallen Cuts Into 8 Minutes of Lore & Gameplay in New Trailer

CI Games and Hexworks have published a Lords of the Fallen trailer that gives players a thorough overview of its gameplay and lore before the game brings its grim Soulslike combat to PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox players next month.

The eight-minute gameplay trailer explains that the upcoming sequel is very different from the 2014 original, with this story’s events taking place 1,000 years after that game took place. Players will be dropped into the land of Mournstead, which, if you haven’t already noticed, isn’t in great shape. Horrible nightmare monsters and grotesque demons are par for the course for those who have been keeping up with Lords of the Fallen footage so far. However, today’s video also shows us a much more cinematic adventure, as players are tasked with restoring radiance to five beacons and stop the resurrection of the demon God Adyr.

Related: Lords of the Fallen Gameplay Reveals 17 Minutes of Creepy Bosses & Environments

The fiery cities and foggy mines of Mournstead are only some of the locations players will discover. Thanks to an ancient lamp, you’ll have the power to peer both into the land of the living, Axiom, and the realm of the dead, Umbra. While Umbra does give players a second chance to snatch victory, other options, such as co-op and NPCs, should make things easier for those looking for help. Elsewhere in the footage, CI and Hexworks introduce the nine starting classes, including the Knight, Cultist, and Ranger. You can see gameplay for these classes, as well as the many ways you can customize them and how it all fits into the lore, in the Lords of the Fallen trailer below.

CI and Hexworks estimate that their Soulslike sequel will tell take players around 30 hours to complete, but there are many other routes for adventurers to stretch that number out if they please. Lords of the Fallen launches for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S on October 13, 2023. Stay tuned for any additional details while we wait for its release.