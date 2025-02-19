Lost Records: Bloom & Rage creates a world rich in storytelling that hinges on choices and, importantly, the consequences of making them. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage centers around the reunion of four high-school friends when a long-buried secret leads to their reemergence in each other’s lives. With its multiple story outcomes, numerous trophies and achievements are available for players to complete.

From completing the main story to uncovering hidden collectables, there are plenty of achievements to look out for. Whether a player is a seasoned trophy hunter or just wants to experience everything a game has to offer, collecting the trophies in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage becomes easier once you know what you’re looking for.

There are 50 trophies and achievements to collect in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, with 44 bronze, 2 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum. These trophies span both Tape 1 and Tape 2, as Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is released in two episodes from February to April 2025.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 1

Trophy How To Unlock Rank BLOOM Complete ‘Tape 1’ Gold Blank Tape Film a Memoir that is unrelated to the main story Bronze Home Movie Complete all footage needed for a Collectable Memoir Bronze Double Feature Collect footage and complete 20% of Collectable Memoirs Bronze Collector’s Edition Collect footage and complete 50% of Collectable Memoirs Silver Directorial Debut Watch any completed Memoir with the camcorder Bronze Memory Remix Replace a clip of footage with the camcorder Bronze Editor Edit Memoir footage via the camcorder Bronze Director’s Cut Watch and edit a completed Memoir via the camcorder Bronze Documentary Filmmaker Replay a scene and record something new with the camcorder Bronze Cinema Paradiso Mark 10 pieces of footage as favorite using the heart via the camcorder Bronze Producer’s Cut Delete footage via the camcorder Bronze Silent Protagonist Stay silent during three conversations Bronze Schrodinger’s Cat Select a name for Swann’s cat Bronze Geez-o-Meow Pet Swann’s cat on two different days Bronze Once More, With Feeling Select objects (in the past or present) ten times to reminisce Bronze Butterfly Effect Make a choice that alters the main storyline Bronze Gordon, it’s 10:10am Check the clock in Swann’s room at 10:10am Bronze Chekhov’s Gun Focus in Autumn’s bag containing the mysterious package Bronze Dub and Dubber Imitate Dylan and Corey or Nora and Autumn Bronze Critical Roll Roll the D20 until you get a 20 Bronze Patient Zero Interact with the peanuts on the countertop Bronze MOO! Turn the moo box until you hear what is inside Bronze Heartbreak Break the Lovelock Bronze Jusant Complete a cairn Bronze Here’s Mary Repeat Bloody Mary Bronze Lights Out Turn off the power in Chapter 24 Bronze

Secret Trophies – Tape 1

Trophy How To Unlock Rank New Beginnings Complete “Autumn Lockheart, 1995” Bronze The Abyss Complete “The Abyss” Bronze The Last Note Complete “…& Rage” Bronze

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 2

Trophy How To Unlock Rank RAGE Complete ‘Tape 2’ Gold Complete Boxset Complete all Collectable Memoirs Gold Screening Room Use the TV to play the concert video Bronze I’ll see you again in 27 years Call the wrong number Bronze 90s Chic Change outfits where possible Bronze Nailed it! Try all the shapes on the pin screen Bronze Eye See You Find all the images in the Magic Eye book Bronze Dear Diary Examine all the items in Swann’s spot Bronze Un-Unpacking Pack in less than three minutes Bronze Heart Event Find Pam’s book Bronze Free Spirit Give Gertie love Bronze

Secret Trophies – Tape 2

Trophy How To Unlock Rank Lost and Found Complete “Pieces of Autumn Part 2” Bronze The Pact Complete “Enter the Void” Bronze Remember Us Complete “Remember Me/Remember Us” Bronze Enter the Void Went down the abyss Silver Partners in Time Resolve Autumn’s breakdown Bronze Dead Poets Society Support Kat Bronze Breakfast Club Tell Nora the full story Bronze Stand by Me Bond with all the girls Bronze Reunion Obtain all trophies Platinum

Despite the latter lot of trophies not being available until later on in 2025, there is still a lot of collecting to be done with Tape 1 before then.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out now on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

