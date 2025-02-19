Lost Records: Bloom & Rage creates a world rich in storytelling that hinges on choices and, importantly, the consequences of making them. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage centers around the reunion of four high-school friends when a long-buried secret leads to their reemergence in each other’s lives. With its multiple story outcomes, numerous trophies and achievements are available for players to complete.
From completing the main story to uncovering hidden collectables, there are plenty of achievements to look out for. Whether a player is a seasoned trophy hunter or just wants to experience everything a game has to offer, collecting the trophies in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage becomes easier once you know what you’re looking for.
There are 50 trophies and achievements to collect in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, with 44 bronze, 2 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum. These trophies span both Tape 1 and Tape 2, as Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is released in two episodes from February to April 2025.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 1
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rank
|BLOOM
|Complete ‘Tape 1’
|Gold
|Blank Tape
|Film a Memoir that is unrelated to the main story
|Bronze
|Home Movie
|Complete all footage needed for a Collectable Memoir
|Bronze
|Double Feature
|Collect footage and complete 20% of Collectable Memoirs
|Bronze
|Collector’s Edition
|Collect footage and complete 50% of Collectable Memoirs
|Silver
|Directorial Debut
|Watch any completed Memoir with the camcorder
|Bronze
|Memory Remix
|Replace a clip of footage with the camcorder
|Bronze
|Editor
|Edit Memoir footage via the camcorder
|Bronze
|Director’s Cut
|Watch and edit a completed Memoir via the camcorder
|Bronze
|Documentary Filmmaker
|Replay a scene and record something new with the camcorder
|Bronze
|Cinema Paradiso
|Mark 10 pieces of footage as favorite using the heart via the camcorder
|Bronze
|Producer’s Cut
|Delete footage via the camcorder
|Bronze
|Silent Protagonist
|Stay silent during three conversations
|Bronze
|Schrodinger’s Cat
|Select a name for Swann’s cat
|Bronze
|Geez-o-Meow
|Pet Swann’s cat on two different days
|Bronze
|Once More, With Feeling
|Select objects (in the past or present) ten times to reminisce
|Bronze
|Butterfly Effect
|Make a choice that alters the main storyline
|Bronze
|Gordon, it’s 10:10am
|Check the clock in Swann’s room at 10:10am
|Bronze
|Chekhov’s Gun
|Focus in Autumn’s bag containing the mysterious package
|Bronze
|Dub and Dubber
|Imitate Dylan and Corey or Nora and Autumn
|Bronze
|Critical Roll
|Roll the D20 until you get a 20
|Bronze
|Patient Zero
|Interact with the peanuts on the countertop
|Bronze
|MOO!
|Turn the moo box until you hear what is inside
|Bronze
|Heartbreak
|Break the Lovelock
|Bronze
|Jusant
|Complete a cairn
|Bronze
|Here’s Mary
|Repeat Bloody Mary
|Bronze
|Lights Out
|Turn off the power in Chapter 24
|Bronze
Secret Trophies – Tape 1
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rank
|New Beginnings
|Complete “Autumn Lockheart, 1995”
|Bronze
|The Abyss
|Complete “The Abyss”
|Bronze
|The Last Note
|Complete “…& Rage”
|Bronze
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 2
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rank
|RAGE
|Complete ‘Tape 2’
|Gold
|Complete Boxset
|Complete all Collectable Memoirs
|Gold
|Screening Room
|Use the TV to play the concert video
|Bronze
|I’ll see you again in 27 years
|Call the wrong number
|Bronze
|90s Chic
|Change outfits where possible
|Bronze
|Nailed it!
|Try all the shapes on the pin screen
|Bronze
|Eye See You
|Find all the images in the Magic Eye book
|Bronze
|Dear Diary
|Examine all the items in Swann’s spot
|Bronze
|Un-Unpacking
|Pack in less than three minutes
|Bronze
|Heart Event
|Find Pam’s book
|Bronze
|Free Spirit
|Give Gertie love
|Bronze
Secret Trophies – Tape 2
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rank
|Lost and Found
|Complete “Pieces of Autumn Part 2”
|Bronze
|The Pact
|Complete “Enter the Void”
|Bronze
|Remember Us
|Complete “Remember Me/Remember Us”
|Bronze
|Enter the Void
|Went down the abyss
|Silver
|Partners in Time
|Resolve Autumn’s breakdown
|Bronze
|Dead Poets Society
|Support Kat
|Bronze
|Breakfast Club
|Tell Nora the full story
|Bronze
|Stand by Me
|Bond with all the girls
|Bronze
|Reunion
|Obtain all trophies
|Platinum
Despite the latter lot of trophies not being available until later on in 2025, there is still a lot of collecting to be done with Tape 1 before then.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out now on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.
