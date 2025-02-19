Forgot password
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage creates a world rich in storytelling that hinges on choices and, importantly, the consequences of making them. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage centers around the reunion of four high-school friends when a long-buried secret leads to their reemergence in each other’s lives. With its multiple story outcomes, numerous trophies and achievements are available for players to complete.

From completing the main story to uncovering hidden collectables, there are plenty of achievements to look out for. Whether a player is a seasoned trophy hunter or just wants to experience everything a game has to offer, collecting the trophies in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage becomes easier once you know what you’re looking for.

There are 50 trophies and achievements to collect in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, with 44 bronze, 2 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum. These trophies span both Tape 1 and Tape 2, as Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is released in two episodes from February to April 2025.

A character with a camcorder from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 1

TrophyHow To UnlockRank
BLOOMComplete ‘Tape 1’Gold
Blank TapeFilm a Memoir that is unrelated to the main storyBronze
Home MovieComplete all footage needed for a Collectable MemoirBronze
Double FeatureCollect footage and complete 20% of Collectable MemoirsBronze
Collector’s EditionCollect footage and complete 50% of Collectable MemoirsSilver
Directorial DebutWatch any completed Memoir with the camcorderBronze
Memory RemixReplace a clip of footage with the camcorderBronze
EditorEdit Memoir footage via the camcorderBronze
Director’s CutWatch and edit a completed Memoir via the camcorderBronze
Documentary FilmmakerReplay a scene and record something new with the camcorderBronze
Cinema ParadisoMark 10 pieces of footage as favorite using the heart via the camcorderBronze
Producer’s CutDelete footage via the camcorderBronze
Silent ProtagonistStay silent during three conversationsBronze
Schrodinger’s CatSelect a name for Swann’s catBronze
Geez-o-MeowPet Swann’s cat on two different daysBronze
Once More, With FeelingSelect objects (in the past or present) ten times to reminisceBronze
Butterfly EffectMake a choice that alters the main storylineBronze
Gordon, it’s 10:10amCheck the clock in Swann’s room at 10:10amBronze
Chekhov’s GunFocus in Autumn’s bag containing the mysterious packageBronze
Dub and DubberImitate Dylan and Corey or Nora and AutumnBronze
Critical RollRoll the D20 until you get a 20Bronze
Patient ZeroInteract with the peanuts on the countertopBronze
MOO!Turn the moo box until you hear what is insideBronze
HeartbreakBreak the LovelockBronze
JusantComplete a cairnBronze
Here’s MaryRepeat Bloody MaryBronze
Lights OutTurn off the power in Chapter 24Bronze

Secret Trophies – Tape 1

TrophyHow To UnlockRank
New BeginningsComplete “Autumn Lockheart, 1995”Bronze
The AbyssComplete “The Abyss”Bronze
The Last NoteComplete “…& Rage”Bronze
Four characters in the woods in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Trophy Guide – Tape 2

TrophyHow To UnlockRank
RAGEComplete ‘Tape 2’Gold
Complete BoxsetComplete all Collectable MemoirsGold
Screening RoomUse the TV to play the concert videoBronze
I’ll see you again in 27 yearsCall the wrong numberBronze
90s ChicChange outfits where possibleBronze
Nailed it!Try all the shapes on the pin screenBronze
Eye See YouFind all the images in the Magic Eye bookBronze
Dear DiaryExamine all the items in Swann’s spotBronze
Un-UnpackingPack in less than three minutes Bronze
Heart EventFind Pam’s bookBronze
Free SpiritGive Gertie loveBronze

Secret Trophies – Tape 2

TrophyHow To UnlockRank
Lost and FoundComplete “Pieces of Autumn Part 2”Bronze
The PactComplete “Enter the Void”Bronze
Remember UsComplete “Remember Me/Remember Us”Bronze
Enter the VoidWent down the abyssSilver
Partners in TimeResolve Autumn’s breakdownBronze
Dead Poets SocietySupport KatBronze
Breakfast ClubTell Nora the full storyBronze
Stand by MeBond with all the girlsBronze
Reunion Obtain all trophiesPlatinum

Despite the latter lot of trophies not being available until later on in 2025, there is still a lot of collecting to be done with Tape 1 before then.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out now on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

