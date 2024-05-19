Love Is Blind Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Love Is Blind Season 2 aired in 2022 and is considered one of the most dramatic seasons of the Netflix reality dating show to date. But what happened to all the featured couples?

What Happened to the Love Is Blind Season 2 Couples?

Jarrette and Iyanna

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely were one of only two couples to tie the knot on Love Is Blind Season 2. Although they did make it to the altar, they experienced drama during their onscreen courtship, primarily due to Jarrette having previously proposed to another contestant, Mallory.

Jarrette and Iyanna were married in June 2021 but announced their separation and impending divorce in August of the following year, a few months after the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale aired in February. They are both currently single.

Nick and Danielle

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl felt sparks almost immediately when they met in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 2. They were the first couple engaged that season and, despite a heated argument in Mexico, tied the knot in the season finale.

Unfortunately, Nick and Danielle went down a path similar to that of Jarrette and Iyanna, with Danielle filing for divorce a few months after their marriage was aired on the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale. Despite rumors of reconciliation last year, the two have not gotten back together and remain single.

Sal and Mallory

Salvador “Sal” Perez and Mallory Zapata were one of four couples engaged on Love Is Blind Season 2, but after a series of twists and turns in their relationship, Sal decided not to tie the knot. Despite this, Sal remains one of the most liked contestants on the show, due largely to his soft-spoken demeanor and habit of remaining polite even in the midst of his onscreen disagreements with Mallory.

After the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale, Sal and Mallory attempted to give their relationship another try but ultimately decided to go their separate ways. Sal has since started dating someone else, but Mallory remains single.

Shake and Deepti

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati had an instant connection on Love Is Blind Season 2 that sprouted from their sharing the same culture. However, their relationship entered a downward spiral largely because of Shake’s superficial behavior. His constant discussion of how much he was not attracted to Deepti earned him the scorn of the viewing audience as well as his castmates, and his questionable antics earned him a brutal tongue-lashing from co-host Vanessa Lachey.

Deepti famously chose not to marry Shake at the altar, instead “choosing herself” in what was one of the most empowering moments ever seen on Love Is Blind. She has since gone on to confirm that she and Shake are not friends and that she sees no possibility of them ever having a friendship after their experience on the show. Both are now single, although Deepti briefly dated castmate Kyle after the season’s conclusion.

Shayne and Natalie

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee were a fan-favorite couple of Love Is Blind Season 2 and for good reason. Between Shayne’s awkwardness and Natalie’s wittiness, the two were one of the sweetest pairings on the show, with fans rooting for them and the connection they established.

Unfortunately, a pre-wedding argument led to Natalie refusing to go through with their wedding, despite Shayne still wanting to tie the knot with her. The two decided to give their relationship another shot after the conclusion of Love Is Blind Season 2, but things still didn’t work out. Shayne and Natalie have now decided to be friends despite the obvious love they once shared.

Kyle and Shaina

Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley were arguably one of the most confusing couples ever seen on Love Is Blind. Both had drastically different religious views, and Shaina professed her love for another castmate right after she accepted Kyle’s proposal. It wasn’t much of a surprise to audiences when their relationship fell apart before they could even reach the altar.

Kyle and Shaina’s mismatch on Love Is Blind appears to have not hindered them in their search for love. Kyle became engaged in April 2023, while Shaina was married a few months later in July and is now expecting her first child.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

