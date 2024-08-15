Madden 25: All Superstar Combine Interview Questions & How To Answer Them

There are several new features in Madden NFL 25 Superstar mode, including a pretty involved pre-draft process. On top of the drills, there’s an interview that can ask a lot of different questions. Here are all the Superstar Combine interview questions in Madden 25 and how to answer them.

All Combine Interview Questions & Answers in Madden 25 Superstar Mode

While real Combine interviews try to gauge a player’s knowledge of their position, Superstar mode quizzes players on not only the game of football but its history. Here are all of the possible questions players will see during the interview and the correct answers:

Which of the following has NOT been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

When a quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation

How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3

The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough

What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on “The Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris

What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion from? 2-yard line

As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Telestrator

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? 6

“The Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team’s home field? Green Bay Packers

“Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team’s defensive line in the 1970s? Denver Broncos

How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? 15 yards

Which team scored 70 points in a single game during the 2023 season? Miami Dolphins

Which of the following quarterbacks was not a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? Joe Montana

Which state do the Jets and Giants play in? New Jersey

What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? All-Madden

What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988

Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Nick Foles

Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri

In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami

Who did John Madden share the announcer booth with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall

An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? 5 yards

Which NFL player was also drafted to play professional baseball? Kyler Murray

Which city did Peyton Manning use as an audible during his tenure with the Broncos? Omaha

Which member of the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” was the Madden ’03 cover athlete? Marshall Faulk

Which team traded for Justin Fields in the 2024 offseason? Pittsburgh Steelers

Which team recently won their first playoff game since the year 1991? Detroit Lions

What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option

Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team?” Dallas Cowboys

Which member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden ’15? Richard Sherman

Which team is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? San Diego Chargers



Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady

The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after which former NFL head coach? Vince Lombardi

Which kicker won the Kick-Tac-Toe challenge at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? Justin Tucker

Which team traded for Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason? Houston Texans

Which personnel alignment indicates there are three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field? 11 Personnel

Which team became the first #2 playoff seed to not make it to the Divisional round? Dallas Cowboys

Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl win? Raiders

John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken

Which team is known for mastering the “Tush Push” quarterback sneak play? Philadelphia Eagles

Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall of Fame running back to be on the cover of Madden’s 25th anniversary edition? Barry Sanders

Which Hall of Fame running back is the NFL’s Man of the Year award named after? Walter Payton

What is the maximum amount of coach’s challenges a team can have in a single game? 3

How many challenges does a team start the game with? 2

Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby?” Al Davis

Which former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out for the Madden ’12 cover? Michael Vick

Which team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had they not traded it? Panthers

Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in? Italy

Which NFL legend officially retired at the end of the 2023 season? Aaron Donald

How many seconds in the NFL play clock? 40 seconds

After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden ’10? Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu

After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden ’07? Shaun Alexander

How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? Andy Reid

In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants player’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Michael Strahan

Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises? Andy Reid

At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage? 7

Which personnel alignment indicates there are two WRs, one RB, and two TEs on the field? 12 Personnel

What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Baltimore

Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Miami

Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Bengals

What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Red

Following a touchback on a kickoff, what yard line does the ball come out to? 25 yard line

After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Vince Young

What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Houston

Which state doesn’t have an NFL team? Oklahoma



And those are all the Combine interview questions in Madden 25 Superstar mode and how to answer them. Answering a majority of the questions correctly will boost a player’s draft stock, so guessing isn’t a good idea.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

