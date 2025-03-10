Madden 25 Ratings for All 2025 NFL Free Agents & Traded Players

The NFL season is over, but as football fans know, the sport never sleeps. In fact, free agency is about to kick off, and a lot of players are looking to find new homes. So, here are all the Madden 25 ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents.
Notable 2025 NFL Free Agents & Their Madden Ratings
NFL free agency kicks off unofficially on March 10, 2025, at 12 AM EST. At that time, players can agree to contracts with teams and get fanbases all fired up. Of course, those fans want to see how the new players stack up on their teams, which means heading to Madden 25. So, here are all the Madden ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents, as well as the players who have been traded.
|Player
|Madden 25 Rating
|2025 Team
|Davante Adams
|91 Overall
|Rams
|Deebo Samuel
|84 Overall
|Commanders
|D.K. Metcalf
|88 Overall
|Steelers
|Christian Kirk
|81 Overall
|Texans
|Joe Thuney
|93 Overall
|Bears
|Harold Landry
|79 Overall
|Patriots
|Aaron Rodgers
|77 Overall
|?
|Sam Darnold
|78 Overall
|?
|Josh Sweat
|85 Overall
|?
|Milton Williams
|83 Overall
|?
|Drew Dalman
|77 Overall
|?
|D.J. Reed
|86 Overall
|?
|Jevon Holland
|83 Overall
|?
|Chris Godwin
|87 Overall
|?
|Carlton Davis
|85 Overall
|?
|Will Fries
|78 Overall
|?
|Justin Reid
|88 Overall
|?
|Cam Robinson
|78 Overall
|?
|Charvarius Ward
|87 Overall
|?
|Mekhi Becton
|81 Overall
|?
|Khalil Mack
|91 Overall
|?
|Joey Bosa
|85 Overall
|?
|Johnathan Allen
|88 Overall
|?
|Trevon Moehrig
|82 Overalll
|?
|Byron Murphy
|84 Overall
|?
|Teven Jenkins
|83 Overall
|?
|Keenan Allen
|81 Overall
|?
|Amari Cooper
|85 Overall
|?
|Rasul Douglas
|82 Overall
|?
|Dre Greenlaw
|87 Overall
|?
|Talanoa Hufanga
|84 Overall
|?
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|87 Overall
|?
|Chase Young
|79 Overall
|?
|Justin Fields
|73 Overall
|?
|Stefon Diggs
|90 Overall
|?
|Russell Wilson
|78 Overall
|?
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|83 Overall
|?
|Dan Moore Jr.
|76 Overall
|?
|Malcolm Koonce
|73 Overall
|?
|Haason Reddick
|76 Overall
|?
|Jeremy Chinn
|83 Overall
|?
|Najee Harris
|83 Overall
|?
|Jameis Winston
|72 Overall
|?
Related: How To Do the Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle in Madden 25
As players land on their new teams, The Escapist will be sure to update this article. There are also sure to be plenty more trades that shake up the league, and when they go down, the chart above will reflect them so fans can figure out how much stronger their squad will be once Madden 26 hits shelves later this year.
And those are all the Madden 25 ratings for all 2025 NFL free agents and traded players. If you’re interested in more, here are the best sliders for realistic gameplay in the popular football game.
Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Published: Mar 10, 2025 09:39 am