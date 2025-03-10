Forgot password
Madden 25 Ratings for All 2025 NFL Free Agents & Traded Players

Jackson Hayes
Published: Mar 10, 2025 09:39 am

The NFL season is over, but as football fans know, the sport never sleeps. In fact, free agency is about to kick off, and a lot of players are looking to find new homes. So, here are all the Madden 25 ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents.

Notable 2025 NFL Free Agents & Their Madden Ratings

Bobby Wagner making a tackle in Madden 25 as part of an article about free agent ratings.

NFL free agency kicks off unofficially on March 10, 2025, at 12 AM EST. At that time, players can agree to contracts with teams and get fanbases all fired up. Of course, those fans want to see how the new players stack up on their teams, which means heading to Madden 25. So, here are all the Madden ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents, as well as the players who have been traded.

PlayerMadden 25 Rating2025 Team
Davante Adams91 OverallRams
Deebo Samuel84 OverallCommanders
D.K. Metcalf88 OverallSteelers
Christian Kirk81 OverallTexans
Joe Thuney93 OverallBears
Harold Landry79 OverallPatriots
Aaron Rodgers77 Overall?
Sam Darnold 78 Overall?
Josh Sweat85 Overall?
Milton Williams83 Overall?
Drew Dalman77 Overall?
D.J. Reed86 Overall?
Jevon Holland83 Overall?
Chris Godwin87 Overall?
Carlton Davis85 Overall?
Will Fries78 Overall?
Justin Reid88 Overall?
Cam Robinson78 Overall?
Charvarius Ward87 Overall?
Mekhi Becton 81 Overall?
Khalil Mack91 Overall?
Joey Bosa85 Overall?
Johnathan Allen88 Overall?
Trevon Moehrig82 Overalll?
Byron Murphy84 Overall?
Teven Jenkins83 Overall?
Keenan Allen81 Overall?
Amari Cooper85 Overall?
Rasul Douglas82 Overall?
Dre Greenlaw87 Overall?
Talanoa Hufanga84 Overall?
DeMarcus Lawrence87 Overall?
Chase Young79 Overall?
Justin Fields73 Overall?
Stefon Diggs90 Overall?
Russell Wilson78 Overall?
Asante Samuel Jr.83 Overall?
Dan Moore Jr.76 Overall?
Malcolm Koonce73 Overall?
Haason Reddick76 Overall?
Jeremy Chinn83 Overall?
Najee Harris83 Overall?
Jameis Winston72 Overall?

As players land on their new teams, The Escapist will be sure to update this article. There are also sure to be plenty more trades that shake up the league, and when they go down, the chart above will reflect them so fans can figure out how much stronger their squad will be once Madden 26 hits shelves later this year.

And those are all the Madden 25 ratings for all 2025 NFL free agents and traded players. If you’re interested in more, here are the best sliders for realistic gameplay in the popular football game.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

