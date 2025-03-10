Madden 25 Ratings for All 2025 NFL Free Agents & Traded Players

The NFL season is over, but as football fans know, the sport never sleeps. In fact, free agency is about to kick off, and a lot of players are looking to find new homes. So, here are all the Madden 25 ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents.

Notable 2025 NFL Free Agents & Their Madden Ratings

NFL free agency kicks off unofficially on March 10, 2025, at 12 AM EST. At that time, players can agree to contracts with teams and get fanbases all fired up. Of course, those fans want to see how the new players stack up on their teams, which means heading to Madden 25. So, here are all the Madden ratings for the notable 2025 NFL free agents, as well as the players who have been traded.

Player Madden 25 Rating 2025 Team Davante Adams 91 Overall Rams Deebo Samuel 84 Overall Commanders D.K. Metcalf 88 Overall Steelers Christian Kirk 81 Overall Texans Joe Thuney 93 Overall Bears Harold Landry 79 Overall Patriots Aaron Rodgers 77 Overall ? Sam Darnold 78 Overall ? Josh Sweat 85 Overall ? Milton Williams 83 Overall ? Drew Dalman 77 Overall ? D.J. Reed 86 Overall ? Jevon Holland 83 Overall ? Chris Godwin 87 Overall ? Carlton Davis 85 Overall ? Will Fries 78 Overall ? Justin Reid 88 Overall ? Cam Robinson 78 Overall ? Charvarius Ward 87 Overall ? Mekhi Becton 81 Overall ? Khalil Mack 91 Overall ? Joey Bosa 85 Overall ? Johnathan Allen 88 Overall ? Trevon Moehrig 82 Overalll ? Byron Murphy 84 Overall ? Teven Jenkins 83 Overall ? Keenan Allen 81 Overall ? Amari Cooper 85 Overall ? Rasul Douglas 82 Overall ? Dre Greenlaw 87 Overall ? Talanoa Hufanga 84 Overall ? DeMarcus Lawrence 87 Overall ? Chase Young 79 Overall ? Justin Fields 73 Overall ? Stefon Diggs 90 Overall ? Russell Wilson 78 Overall ? Asante Samuel Jr. 83 Overall ? Dan Moore Jr. 76 Overall ? Malcolm Koonce 73 Overall ? Haason Reddick 76 Overall ? Jeremy Chinn 83 Overall ? Najee Harris 83 Overall ? Jameis Winston 72 Overall ?

As players land on their new teams, The Escapist will be sure to update this article. There are also sure to be plenty more trades that shake up the league, and when they go down, the chart above will reflect them so fans can figure out how much stronger their squad will be once Madden 26 hits shelves later this year.

And those are all the Madden 25 ratings for all 2025 NFL free agents and traded players. If you’re interested in more, here are the best sliders for realistic gameplay in the popular football game.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

