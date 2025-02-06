Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Release Date and All Pre-Order Rewards

After smashing its Kickstarter goal back in 2022, Mandragora, now Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, is nearly here. If you’re thinking of pre-ordering, here are Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree‘s release date and all pre-order rewards.

Recommended Videos

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree releases on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on April 17, 2025. It was originally set for December 2023, which obviously didn’t happen.

However, Mandragora’s backers seem to have been understanding, not least because developer Primal Game Studio kept them updated and some backers had access to a closed beta. The comments section isn’t full of people copying and pasting “I invoke my rights under Kickstarter’s Terms of Use,” as is the case with many a doomed campaign.

The game sees you battle the “Entropy” as you try to save a world that’s inexorably winding down. Can you save the world? Given how gloomy the game’s world looks, it’s touch and go.

All Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Pre-Order Rewards and Editions

You can pre-order Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and if you do, you’ll get the following pre-order bonuses:

Prepurchase Pet Follower

Prepurchase Armor Transmog Set

Prepurchase Exclusive In-Game Quest

Instant access to Game Preview 1

Access to Game Preview 2 in early 2025

Game Preview 2 does not appear to be available as yet, but we’d expect it to drop shortly. Game Preview 1 is four times the size of Mandragora‘s demo.

There are two editions of the game, which are as follows:

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Standard Edition ($39.99)

This contains:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses as above

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Digital Deluxe Edition ($39.99)

This contains:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses as above

Deluxe Pet Follower

Deluxe Armor Transmog Set

Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Despite the way that the Steam store page phrases it, it appears there aren’t any Deluxe-exclusive pre-order bonuses. Many AAA publishers would tie Preview access to the Deluxe Edition but no matter which edition you order, you’ll get access to Mandragora Preview 1 and, later, Preview 2.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MLB The Show 25

Can You Pre-Order Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree on Console?

So far, you cannot pre-order Mandragora on console. It’s listed on those consoles’ respective storefronts, but there’s no option to do so. It may be that a pre-order option will go up prior to Mandragora‘s April 17 release. However, since the game’s preview is PC based, any console pre-order bonuses likely won’t include preview access.

Is Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Getting a Physical Release?

These days, PC games don’t get boxed releases. 99% of PC releases are digital only, whether that’s via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG. But what about a boxed console release of Mandragora? Well, I’ve got good news and bad news.

The good news is that there is a physical version of the game for console and, surprisingly, PC. The bad news is that, so far, it’s only available to those who ordered it through the Kickstarter, priced at $79. And since that’s Kickstarter’s closed, you can’t order one. It may be that Primal Game Studio puts out a more extensive physical release, but for now, you’ve missed the bus on that one.

And that’s Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree’s release date and all pre-order rewards. Want to know how the game came together? Check out our interview with Mandragora‘s developers.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy