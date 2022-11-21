Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the reason there will never be a Mario Kart 9, is receiving Wave 3 of its Booster Course Pass DLC on a release date of December 7, 2022. We got a quick glimpse at two of the eight courses that are on our way back in September. Now, Nintendo has officially unveiled all tracks that are included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3. It is a great mix of old, reimagined tracks and new ones from Mario Kart Tour.

Check out the courses below:

Paying customers will get the Rock Cup and Moon Cup with Wave 3. The Rock Cup includes London Loop (Tour), Boo Lake (GBA), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), and Maple Treeway (Wii). The Moon Cup contains Berlin Byways (Tour), Peach Gardens (DS), Merry Mountain (Tour), and Rainbow Road (3DS).

It’s great to see Maple Treeway on a console without jaggy graphics. And with the 3DS version of Rainbow Road, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will now have four versions of that famous track from different consoles. It could be its own cup!

You can buy a pass for all 48 courses, some of which have been released and some that are coming in the future, for $24.99 at Nintendo’s website. Or you can have it as part of your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. There are three more waves coming, so expect this title to keep on giving well into 2023. In the meantime, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is all set for its December 7 release date.