‘Marvel Almost Fired Me 36 ****ing Times:’ Frank Grillo Remembers How Hard It Was Being an MCU Actor

In the age of spoilers, it’s getting harder and harder for places like Marvel Studios to keep things close to the vest. A lot of it falls on the actors, who are constantly answering questions and trying not to reveal information. Frank Grillo had an especially hard time with that.

Portraying Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War, it looked like things weren’t going to get too complicated for Grillo, as his character met a grisly end. However, with the multiverse being the multiverse, he returned for Avengers: Endgame, and all the secrecy got to the actor.

“You know, unfortunately, there’s nothing I can really say that wouldn’t get me in trouble,” Grillo told ComicBook.com. So I kind of have to step back and go, ‘I take the fifth.’ I am so bad at this. Like, Marvel almost fired me 36 f***ing times because I don’t know. I never want to lie. And so, I do that a little too much. But I’ve been warned.”

Despite getting in trouble and beginning to work with Marvel Studios’ biggest competitor, DC Studios, now led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Grillo isn’t ruling out playing Crossbones again.

“I don’t know, at this point in my life, all the things that I thought were real and true, I’ve learned as a man who’s now matured, that if they ask me to do that, I would love to go back and do it,” he said. “And I’m loving what I’m doing with DC. I love James Gunn and Peter Safran and they’ve given me an amazing opportunity. But at this point, I’m happy about everything I’ve done and I’m certainly willing to…if they meet me, if there’s something great to go do, I would certainly be ready to go do that.”

However, even if Marvel wants to bring him back into the fold, they’ll have to get in line because Grillo is set to play Rick Flag Sr. for DC in the animated Creature Commandos, as well as Peacemaker Season 2.

