Image Source: NetEase
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Marvel Rivals Ace Meaning Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 13, 2025 10:33 pm

There are quite a few achievements and accolades you can get while playing Marvel Rivals, but it’s not always clear what they actually mean. So if you’re wondering what Ace means in Marvel Rivals, here’s what you need to know.

Table of contents

What Is an Ace Kill in Marvel Rivals?

There are two instances where Ace may pop up in Marvel Rivals, and we’ll go over both of them in this article. The first is an Ace kill, where the Ace notification will pop up on your screen.

You can get an Ace kill when your team successfully eliminates all six players on the enemy team. It’s basically Marvel Rivals‘ version of a team kill, and the notification will show up as soon as you’ve done it. You can get an Ace kill easily by making use of your ultimates and abilities, and more importantly, coordinating with your teammates to corner your foes.

What Is an Ace Player in Marvel Rivals?

If you hold down the Tab key to take a look at the player board, you might see that one of your teammates has the Ace icon on their avatar. This basically means that they’re currently the top performing player on your team, and they’ll likely be the MVP of the game, or the SVP if you end up losing.

If a player has the Ace icon, there are a few possible reasons why, as listed below:

  • They’ve gotten the most kills on your team
  • They’ve done the most damage
  • They’ve got very strong healing or blocking numbers

And that’s everything you need to know about what Ace means in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how the rank reset works, and how to get Lord proficiency and icons.

Marvel Rivals
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
