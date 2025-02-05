Marvel Rivals New Skins and Bug Fixes: Version 20250207 Patch Notes

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is in full swing, bringing the Fantastic Four to the game and celebrating Lunar New Year. However, the good people at NetEase Games are always looking to improve. Here are all the patch notes for Version 20250207 of Marvel Rivals, including new skins and bug fixes.

Marvel Rivals Version 20250207 Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

1. Adjusted age rating labels.

2. Fixed an issue with the Epic Launcher restarting after 5 minutes of inactivity, which caused random anti-cheat notifications.

Maps and Gameplay

1. Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain.

2. Fixed an occasional synchronization issue with some doors in Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield

Hero Bug Fixes

1. Venom’s Wild Swing: Fixed an issue where Venom Swing could occasionally fail to end properly. Now, he’ll always land with style.

2. Venom’s Ultimate Devour: Resolved a problem where pressing Devour as soon he lands after unleashing Feast of the Abyss would sometimes deal no damage or knockback. Venom’s hunger will now be fully satisfied!

3. Mister Fantastic’s Bulletproof Rubber: Addressed a bug where his Reflexive Rubber ability could sometimes fail to end correctly. He’s back to being as fantastic as ever!

4. Storm’s Tempestuous Control: Fixed an issue where Storm’s Ultimate Ability could lead to unintended positions if she unleashes it just as she passes through Doctor Strange’s portal. She’ll now control the storm without getting lost!

5. Storm’s Recovery Rumble: Resolved a bug where Storm’s Ultimate Ability could end abnormally if trapped by recovering destructible structures. She’s ready to unleash her powers—no more interruptions in the eye of the storm!

6. Moon Knight’s Handy Prompt: Corrected the issue where the ground visual cue for Moon Knight’s Ultimate Ability would prematurely disappear—no more being caught unaware about incoming talons.

7. Wolverine’s Fastball Bewilderment: Fixed occasional synchronization issues in the Fastball Special Team-Up Ability where on Wolverine’s side, he would appear as being held by the Hulk, but others would see Wolverine still in his original place. Now, everyone’s in sync to play ball.

8. Magneto’s Ironic Iron Issue: Resolved an occasional problem where Iron Man’s Ultimate Ability would still take effect even after being absorbed by Magneto’s Ultimate Ability. Magneto’s magnetic prowess now has it fully contained!

9. Jeff the Land Shark’s Spitting Shenanigans: Fixed an issue where if Jeff the Land Shark spit out others just as his Ultimate Ability was about to end, it would be interrupted and automatically spit them out when the ultimate ended, causing it to look like the animation played twice. He’ll now eject everyone in one smooth motion!

10. Banner’s Revival Wardrobe: Addressed a costume issue that occasionally occurred with Banner after being revived by Rocket Raccoon’s beacon. He’s looking sharp and ready to hulk out!

11. Loki’s Reload: Fixed a rare issue where Loki’s Mystical Missiles would not refill after reloading during unstable network conditions. He’s back to being the trickster with a full arsenal!

12. Loki’s Transformation Trouble: Resolved a rare occurrence where Loki’s Ultimate Ability transformation would end immediately after activation in unstable network conditions. His mischief will now last as intended!

Marvel Rivals Version 20250207 New Skins

While the bug fixes are sure to get players excited, the new skins arriving in the game may be even more impactful. The first is a take on Captain America’s now-iconic look in Avengers: Infinity War, where he uses two Wakandan shields rather than his iconic red, white, and blue one. It will arrive in the in-game store on February 7, 2025.

The other skin, which will also drop on February 7th, is Luna Snow – Mirae 2099, which gives the pop star a futurist look. It’s sure to become a popular choice for Luna Snow mains, and there are a lot of them, with the hero being one of the more consistent healers in the game.

And those are all the patch notes for Marvel Rivals Version 20250207, including new skins and bug fixes. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get free Units in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

