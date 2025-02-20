Marvel Rivals Regal Promotion: When Will Fans Get Their Bundle Codes?

Marvel Rivals did a big promotion with Regal Theaters to celebrate the release of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Captain America: Brave New World. However, there’s a bit of a snag causing frustration for gamers who bought their tickets from Regal and want to add items to their inventory.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Regal Captain America: Brave New World Bundle in Marvel Rivals

The giveaway kicked off more than a month ago, on January 17th, with moviegoers who subscribe to Regal Crown Club being able to purchase tickets to Brave New World online or inside a Regal location and be eligible to receive a digital bundle. They had until February 17th at 11:59 PM EST to seal the deal and get their ticket scanned at a Regal location.

At the time of the announcement, two items were confirmed for the promotion, a Captain America spray and nameplate. There was also mention of a mystery costume, which many fans assumed would be Red Hulk since it would be more difficult to swap Steve Rogers for Sam Wilson. However, reports started to circulate that it would be the Revolution skin for Bucky, which is already available in the game. Unfortunately, there’s been no way to corroborate that information because the codes have yet to be sent out.

Related: Marvel Rivals Max Level Cap, Explained

When Will Marvel Rivals Players Get Their Regal Promotion Codes?

After the giveaway ended on February 18th, a fan took to Reddit to ask whether anyone had received their Regal bundle code. Nobody had, which led to a discussion about the details of the promotion. According to Regal, who responded to a fan’s direct message on X, the codes were meant to arrive no later than 48 hours after the end of the promotion period. That would have been 12 AM EST on February 20th, but as of writing, the codes still don’t appear to be available.

While that leaves their status up in the air, there is some information about how long players have to redeem their items. Regal’s official website lists February 28th at 11:59 PM EST as the final moment that fans can plug in codes. That gives Regal and Marvel Rivals just over a week to figure out how to get all of the codes out and into moviegoers’ email boxes before it’s too late. Of course, they can also extend the redemption period, but there’s no way to know whether that’s in the cards.

Outside of that DM response, Regal has yet to address the situation, and since the promotion appears to be out of Marvel Rivals‘ hands at this point, NetEase Games is also remaining quiet. However, promising gamers something, only to not hand it out, doesn’t usually end well from a PR standpoint. So, it’s probably in the best interest of everyone that the codes go out and the rest of the process is smooth.

And that’s when fans will receive their Marvel Rivals Regal promotion bundle codes. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy