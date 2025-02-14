Marvel Rivals The Thing Release Date and Abilities

Marvel Rivals‘ Season 1 started great, with Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman joining the fray. However, The Thing and Human Torch still haven’t dropped. Well, the wait is now over, so here is the release date for The Thing and an overview of his Marvel Rivals abilities.

Marvel Rivals announced that the first half of Season 1 is about to end, and the second half will begin on February 21st. This half will bring rank adjustments, but most exciting of all, the rest of Marvel’s First Family is finally getting in on the action.

The Vanguard roster in Marvel Rivals is quite small, so players have been excited about the release of The Thing. He will join the Marvel Rivals roster officially on February 21st, along with the Human Torch.

What Are The Thing’s Abilities in Marvel Rivals?

The Thing is designed to be a Vanguard, aka a tank, in Marvel Rivals. He is a melee character, meaning his main attacks will be punching and smashing enemies up close. You can draw similarities between The Hulk and The Thing. However, to actually know what his kit is capable of, we will need for his release.

With that said, here are The Thing’s abilities based on leaks:

Furious Charge: Dash forward and throw enemies into the air while leaving a seismic zone behind you that stuns enemies.

Dash forward and throw enemies into the air while leaving a seismic zone behind you that stuns enemies. Battlefield Support: Quickly jump to help a teammate giving him and yourself damage reduction.

Quickly jump to help a teammate giving him and yourself damage reduction. Slam Moment (Ultimate): Launch all enemies in front of you into the air displacing them, giving you and your team a chance to get some free kills.

Launch all enemies in front of you into the air displacing them, giving you and your team a chance to get some free kills. Solid as a Rock (Passive): You are immune to knockback and CC attacks.

You are immune to knockback and CC attacks. Team-Up Ability: Like Hulk, The Thing can also throw Wolverine like a fastball into the battlefield.

His primary attack is low damage dealing fast punches, whereas the secondary is a charged punch that deals more damage.

From his abilities, The Thing looks like a primary tank that stays on the frontline and acts as a meat shield absorbing damage for his team. Although his abilities look similar to that of Hulk or even Venom to some extent, he is not a dive tank.

He might be a good replacement for primary tanks like Doctor Strange or Magneto. However, we will have to wait to see him in action to truly figure out what his role is supposed to be.

The Thing Team Comps in Marvel Rivals

Just looking at his abilities, The Thing will work great with tanks like Thor, Hulk, and Peni Parker. For DPS, Wolverine might be a good pick for him, and a ranged DPS like Hawkeye or Namor will also pair well.

As for the healers, Mantis and Luna Snow can be good combos as The Thing doesn’t have a lot of mobility.

And those are The Thing’s release date and abilities for Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

