Marvel Snap Will Continue Despite Changes at Nuverse

Despite changes at Nuverse, Marvel Snap will continue.

ByteDance, the parent company of Nuverse, is said to be restructuring the company, which led to worries that Marvel Snap would end. However, on X, the official Marvel Snap account allayed those fears. “Dear SNAPPERS,” the statement read. “Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse. We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”

Launched in 2022, Marvel Snap is developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse. The game sees players making decks featuring various Marvel heroes and villains in an attempt to take down their opponents and rise through the ranks of matchmaking. It’s a game that I’ve covered extensively, and I really love. Matches are quick, and while there can sometimes be a bit too much cheese, it’s a lot of fun. As such, I’m happy to hear that Marvel Snap isn’t going anywhere, and I’m sure if you’re reading this, you are, too.

ByteDance, which owns Nuverse, is a Chinese company and is probably best known for owning TikTok, the popular social media app that feels impossible to put down. The company has pretty vast holdings, though, with subsidiaries that include, but are not limited to, video editing software and English language learning. Nuverse itself began life in 2019 and is known for such other games as Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade, a mobile strategy game set in the titular sci-fi universe.

Over the years, ByteDance has attracted criticism for its stances on censorship and data privacy, leading to investigations from various organizations, including the Federal Trade Commission (FCC) and FBI.