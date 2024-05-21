How to Watch the Defenders Saga in Order

With Daredevil: Born Again locked in for a March 2025 debut, chances are you’ll want to revisit the wider Defenders Saga before it arrives. With that in mind, here’s how to watch the entire Defenders Saga in chronological order.

How to Watch the Defenders Saga in Chronological Order

“The Defenders Saga” is Marvel Studios’ name for the interconnected series of MCU shows that originally aired on Netflix from 2015 to 2019. It consists of:

Daredevil Season 1-3

Jessica Jones Season 1-3

Luke Cage Season 1-2

Iron Fist Season 1-2

The Defenders

The Punisher Season 1-2

While that’s a pretty easy list to keep track of, things get tricky once you try and watch the Defenders Saga in chronological order. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as watching Daredevil‘s entire three-season run before knocking over Jessica Jones‘ trio of seasons, and so on. This is because Marvel Television and Netflix designed crossover limited series The Defenders as the culmination of the saga’s first two-and-a-bit years’ worth of narrative. As a result, the Defenders Saga’s chronological watch order shakes out as follows:

Daredevil Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 1 Daredevil Season 2 Luke Cage Season 1 Iron Fist Season 1 The Defenders The Punisher Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 2 Luke Cage Season 2 Iron Fist Season 2 Daredevil Season 3 The Punisher Season 2 Jessica Jones Season 3

What Non-Netflix Shows Tie-In With The Defenders Saga?

After years of ambiguity surrounding its canonical status, the Defenders Saga is officially part of MCU continuity. Marvel Studios effectively confirmed this in March 2024, when it added Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Netflix shows to the Disney+ MCU timeline. This followed the reintroduction of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin to the MCU via several big and small screen projects between 2022 and 2024.

As a result, we can now tack a bunch of extra MCU outings onto the Defenders Saga’s watch order. These movies and shows aren’t directly part of the Defenders Saga itself, however, they bring back its characters and tie in with parts of its story. Here’s what the expanded chronology looks like:

Daredevil Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 1 Daredevil Season 2 Luke Cage Season 1 Iron Fist Season 1 The Defenders The Punisher Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 2 Luke Cage Season 2 Iron Fist Season 2 Daredevil Season 3 The Punisher Season 2 Jessica Jones Season 3 Spider-Man: No Way Home Hawkeye (specifically, Episodes 5-6) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (specifically, Episodes 8-9) Echo Daredevil: Born Again

The complete Defenders Saga is currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Marvel collection.

