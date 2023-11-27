Knock knock, let more Vemon in. According to the man behind the symbiote in Insomniac’s latest game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only used a fraction of Venom’s lines.

While speaking at a panel at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2023, Tony Todd discussed his role in Spider-Man 2 and how some of it ended up on the cutting room floor. Evan Filarca, who attended the panel, said that Todd revealed that Insomniac only used 10% of the dialogue he recorded, which has fans preparing for a future for the character.

Without giving anything major away, Insomniac’s version of Venom was a big departure from what fans have come to expect. However, there were aspects of the character that made this iteration as compelling as all of the others, so it shouldn’t really be a surprise that Insomniac may want to explore the symbiote more.

In fact, Spider-Man 2‘s narrative director, Jon Paquette, teased that a Venom spinoff could happen down the line in an interview earlier this year. He focused on discussing fan reactions and how they would help mold the future of the series. “So, here’s what we’re doing,” Paquette said. “We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react. We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’”

Now, of course, it could be that the creative team just wanted to take advantage of Todd’s epic voice and give themselves plenty of options when it came time to add Venom’s dialogue. But knowing how Insomniac always seems eager to please, it may just be a matter of time before Venom finds his way back to PS5s all over the world.