Mastery Cave Location in Stardew Valley – Complete Skill Mastery Guide

Skills offer boosts when building farms in Stardew Valley, and the 1.6 Update has added new ways to wield these proficiencies via the Mastery Cave. However, it will take some time and work to access the hidden cavern.

Right from the start of a save in Stardew Valley, players get hard to work leveling their skills in Fishing, Foraging, Mining, Combat, and Animals. These skills offer specific boosts, with options to specialize in certain abilities. However, after maxing out the skill bar before 1.6, there was little players could do to continue improving, making late-game lackluster. This has been remedied in 1.6 with the Mastery Cave, where mastery levels in skills grant powerful items and tools.

Where is The Mastery Cave in Stardew Valley?

The Mastery Cave is located in the bottom right of the Cindersap Forest. The entrance can be found behind a door on the cliffside near where the Spring Onions grow. However, it will only be accessible after players have maxed all five skills. Before doing this, only a tablet and doorknob will be visible, offering a text bar reading that “only a master of the five ways may enter” when interacted with.

How To Increase Mastery Levels in Stardew Valley

To raise Mastery Level in Stardew Valley, players will need to collect Mastery Points by doing daily tasks throughout the valley. This includes tasks like fishing, farming, caring for animals, mining, battling enemies, or any other regular tasks that keep the farm moving.

There are Five Mastery Levels for players to hit. Below are the points required to hit each level:

Mastery Level 1 – 10,000 Total Points

– 10,000 Total Points Mastery Level 2 – 25,000 Total Points (+15,000)

– 25,000 Total Points (+15,000) Mastery Level 3 – 45,000 Total Points (+20,000)

– 45,000 Total Points (+20,000) Mastery Level 4 – 70,000 Total Points (+25,000)

– 70,000 Total Points (+25,000) Mastery Level 5 – 100,000 Total Points (+30,000)

This is not meant to be a quick process, and players will likely spend a good deal of time grinding to achieve these levels. As a reward for hitting the Mastery Levels, players will be able to access special rewards and powers.

All Rewards and Powers For Mastery Levels in Stardew Valley

Players who increase their Mastery Levels will gain access to five sets of rewards and powers. It is important to note that Mastery Points are a lump sum that covers all skills, so players can select their rewards in whatever order they want as they master skills.

Farming Mastery – Players obtain the Statue of Blessing and the Iridium Scythe is unlocked. Power : Players can find Golden Animal Crackers. When given to an i mals, it permanently doubles their production.

– Players obtain the and the is unlocked. Mining Mastery – Players unlock the Statue of the Dwarf King and the Heavy Furnace recipe. Power: Gem nodes permanently drop x2 gems.

– Players unlock the and the recipe. Foraging Mastery – Players unlock the Mystic Tree Seed and Treasure Totem recipes. Power: Golden Mystery Boxes begin spawning, with improved item drops.

– Players unlock the and recipes. Fishing Mastery – The Iridium Rod and Challenge Bait recipe become available. Power: Golden Fishing Chests become available with improved item drops.

– The and recipe become available. Combat Mastery – The Anvil and Mini-Forge recipes unlock. Unlocks the Tinket equipment slot, allowing players to use the boosts provided by these rare items.

– The and recipes unlock.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

