Matthew Mercer Accidentally Reveals Critical Role’s Upcoming Daggerheart Miniseries

Swept up in the excitement of showing off Daggerheart’s core rulebook, Critical Role Game Master Matthew Mercer accidentally let details of an unannounced miniseries slip during his recent Fireside Chat Q&A on Beacon. Mercer shares that the forthcoming Critical Role adventure will utilize Daggerheart’s Age of Umbra campaign frame and coincide with the fantasy system’s May 20 release.



Mercer’s appearance on Beacon’s casual Fireside Chat series lined up with the epic conclusion of Bells Hells’ story last week and thus saw the Game Master fielding a bevy of questions about the show’s 8+ hour finale. But Mercer likewise set his sights on future programming, teasing his dwarven Exandria Unlimited: Divergence player character and Daggerheart’s Age of Umbra story. Though Mercer mentions the latter miniseries casually in his Fireside Chat, he was jestingly scolded the following day across Critical Role‘s social media accounts for accidentally leaking the news ahead of an official announcement.

That Was Top Secret, Matt! 😳



Now that the cat's out of the bag, here's a sneak peek of the #Daggerheart Core Book. It's filled to the brim with content, including campaign frames like Age of Umbra. Age of Umbra is a grimdark fantasy setting and the setting for our next… pic.twitter.com/vhmnZNQdKu — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) February 12, 2025

Daggerheart, a new fantasy role-playing game from Critical Role publisher Darrington Press, will hit game store and digital shelves on May 20. Mercer hinted that the Age of Umbra miniseries would coincide with the game’s Spring release, but did not provide any specific dates. The upcoming mini-campaign will be the channel’s first in Daggerheart, the series of one-shot adventures of The Menagerie during the game’s open beta playtesting period last year notwithstanding. Unlike The Menagerie or Critical Role‘s Critmas live show, Age of Umbra will show off a less whimsical side of Daggerheart‘s fantasy world. During his Fireside Chat, Mercer describes his Age of Umbra campaign frame as a “Soulsborne-esque super dark and deadly world”.

Though Mercer let one piece of programming slip during his Fireside Chat, his cards remain close to his chest when discussing a potential fourth campaign for Critical Role. Ever since Daggerheart‘s 2023 announcement, fans have been speculating that Critical Role will play their next major campaign in their own system rather than Dungeons & Dragons. While Critical Role‘s cast continues to skillfully evade confirming or denying this rumor outright, the show has slated its first-ever Daggerheart live show set within the world of Exandria for 2025. Whether or not the show chooses Daggerheart or Dungeons & Dragons for Campaign 4, fans can still look forward to storytelling in an array of different systems in the form of miniseries, one-shots, and podcasts like The Re-Slayer’s Take.

Critical Role‘s Age of Umbra miniseries will arrive sometime this Spring, after Exandria Unlimited: Divergence and Campaign 3’s wrap-up discussion, around the time of Daggerheart‘s official release.

