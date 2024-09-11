McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal Release Date, Toys, and More

Have you ever wanted a tiny, non-wearable McDonald’s Croc on a keyring? Half the world does, and now McDonald’s has confirmed they’re coming to the West. Here’s what you need to know about McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal, including release date, toys, and more.

When Can You Get McDonald’s’ Happy Meal Croc Toys?

As reported by USA Today, McDonald’s will be making its Happy Meal Croc Toys, previously an international exclusive, available in the US from September 17th. If they’re following the pattern of previous Happy Meal Toy giveaways, they’ll be available for at least a month, with a couple of different Happy Meal Croc Toys available each week.

You may be able to request a specific one, but it’ll be down to McDonald’s itself whether they do that or just give you whatever one is to hand. I pity McDonald’s staff, as you can bet they’ll be dealing with some awful people who complain they’ve already got that particular Croc keyring.

Each McDonald’s Croc keyring will come in its own tiny shoebox, which will, in turn, be in a Happy Meal Box. Here are the toys that’ll be available, assuming the US McDonald’s is using the same toys as they did internationally, as revealed by Snackolator on Instagram:

Golden Arches & Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red) Golden Arches Crocs Toy (White) Burger Crocs Toy McNuggets Crocs Toy Fries Crocs Toy Character Crocs Toy (Blue) Character Crocs Toy (Red) Scribbles Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red/White) Happy Meal Pattern Crocs Toy (Red) Ballpit Crocs Toy (Red)

How Do You Get the McDonald’s Crocs Keyring Toys?

To get one of these toys, you’ll need to got a McDonalds – or order delivery – and buy a Happy Meal. You don’t have to be a child to order one, and you can customize your meal. Typically, you get a cheeseburger, fries and drink, plus the toy. I’d also expect some of these to end on eBay, probably for more than the cost of a Happy Meal itself.

You can’t wear the keyring Crocs, but you will also be able to buy actual McDonald’s Crocs. The shoe brand and the popular fast food restaurant have previously launched a footwear collaboration, and September 17th is the day they’re taking things to the next level.

Whether you want to be seen walking around in McDonald’s’ shoes is another thing entirely, but if you head to the Crocs website on that date or go to a Crocs stockist, you should be able to get your hands on both Crocs x McDonalds shoes and Crocs x McDonalds Jibbets.

