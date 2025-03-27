MEGA Rolls Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 27, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Roll away with MEGA Rolls codes and rake in some massive profit! This game is all about getting more money per roll, so you’ll earn every time the dice rolls and spend what you’ve earned to make your rolls even more profitable—it might sound repetitive, but the experience is actually quite relaxing.

You can use the codes to ramp up your earnings. Then, with the money you’ve won, you can get upgrades and dice skins to let you continue the grind and earn even more! All in all, it gets strangely satisfying very fast. But maybe you’d rather dig than roll? In that case, check out the latest Dig It codes!

All MEGA Rolls Codes List

Active MEGA Rolls Codes

DuckyCode123 : Use for 1.2x Doolars and 1.2x Diamonds

: Use for 1.2x Doolars and 1.2x Diamonds LiableCode: Use for 1.2x Doolars and 1.2x Diamonds

Expired MEGA Rolls Codes

There are currently no expired codes for MEGA Rolls.

How to Redeem MEGA Rolls Codes

Redeeming codes in MEGA Rolls is a bit different than in most games, but it’s still simple. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch MEGA Rolls on Roblox. In the game, go to the massive dice with a blue circle around it. Scroll down until you see the code redemption section. Write your code in the ExampleCode123 field. Click Verify to redeem the code.

How to Get More MEGA Rolls Codes

This article will be your best source of new MEGA Rolls codes. Our lists get updated regularly, so you’ll find the latest codes here as soon as they drop. If you’d still like to look for codes yourself, feel free to check out Ducky Developments on Discord!

Why Are My MEGA Rolls Codes Not Working?

If a code won’t work, the most likely issue is a typo—check if you’ve entered everything correctly, including capitalization. However, if everything is correct, the other option is that the code has expired in the meantime. In that case, tell us about it in a comment, and we’ll test the code ourselves and update the lists if needed.

What Is MEGA Rolls?

MEGA Rolls is essentially what you’d call an incremental simulator—you roll the dice, get money, buy upgrades, and then roll more for bigger rewards. It’s a numbers game, and those continue to be relatively popular on Roblox. The endgame? Topping the leaderboard, of course!

