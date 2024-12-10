Megan Fox Now Reportedly Single, And It Seems MGK Is To Blame

Celebrity couples break up constantly. However, most of the time, they like to keep the reason close to the vest, not wanting to air dirty laundry in the media. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a different story, though, as the details of their latest breakup are available.

Fox and MGK are far from a traditional couple. After meeting in 2020 on the set of the indie movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, their relationship has been a whirlwind, involving blood-drinking rituals, wild Halloween outfits, and so much more. The actress and musician were even engaged for a time, but they decided to take a step back. Unfortunately, they’re going even farther back, as reports now claim that Fox and MGK are no more.

The news comes via TMZ, which reports that the relationship came to an end over Thanksgiving. While they were celebrating the holiday in California, Fox caught a glimpse of MGK’s phone and saw something “upsetting.” She wanted to leave, but her former fiance ended up being the one to depart, and they have not seen each other since.

It’s unclear what Fox saw that made her so upset, but there’s one thing complicating matters: the two are expecting a baby in March. The Transformers star took to Instagram in November to announce the news alongside a risqué photo of herself. It was a major moment for the couple, as Fox suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

Despite being broken up, there is still some hope for the pair. Fox has made it clear in the past that, no matter what their relationship status is, they will always have a connection. “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in early 2024 (via Billboard). “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” Fox added. “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox’s words mean a lot more now, considering there’s a baby involved, and even if they don’t patch things up, it’s not like they haven’t already proven themselves to be great parents on their own. Fox has three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has one. When the couple has had public outings in the past, they frequently do activities with their kids, and that’s not likely to change.

