Merge Titan Army Codes (March 2025) [Helicopter]

Skibidi Toilets are everywhere, and you need to build the most powerful Titan army in the world to defeat them. Use your trusty plungers to perform a proper cleaning procedure—smacking the hell out of all the Toilets in your sight. They’ll give you the Coins you need for your units.

Unlocking new areas in the game requires defeating bosses, and it takes a whole lot of plunger power to do so. Grab all the free Potions that’ll help you get there faster by using Merge Titan Army codes. For a very similar Roblox experience, drop by our article on Noob Merge Army! codes and make use of all the codes before they expire!

All Merge Titan Army Codes List

Working Merge Titan Army Codes

Helicopter : Use for x1 Double Damage Potion (New)

: Use for x1 Double Damage Potion Like600 : Use for x1 Double Coins Potion

: Use for x1 Double Coins Potion Welcome : Use for x1 Double Coins Potion

: Use for x1 Double Coins Potion Release: Use for x1 Double Damage Potion

Expired Merge Titan Army Codes

There are no expired Merge Titan Army codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Merge Titan Army

Redeeming Merge Titan Army codes isn’t rocket science—just follow these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Merge Titan Army in Roblox. Hit the cogwheel button on the right side of the screen. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Press Claim and grab all your free goodies.

How to Get More Merge Titan Army Codes

If you intend to look for Merge Titan Army codes yourself, you can join the official Merge Titan Army Discord server and the Glow Lab Roblox group. However, we can help you save all the time you’d otherwise spend digging through a whole lot of posts. Bookmark our article and come back from time to time, as we’ll always have all the latest code drops on our list.

Why Are My Merge Titan Army Codes Not Working?

Merge Titan Army codes are case-sensitive, and it’s often easy to make a typo. Rely on copying/pasting them with the help of our article to avoid any mistakes. If the problem isn’t solved, it most likely means you’re dealing with an expired code. Let us know so that we can update our list right away.

What Is Merge Titan Army?

Merge Titan Army is a Roblox clicker game in which you whack Skibidi Toilets with various plungers. Every defeated Toilet will give you Coins that you can use to purchase Titan units. Once you’ve got more than one unit of the same kind, you can merge them into a stronger type. Every Titan will give you a boost to your plunger power. Collect enough Coins and beat every area’s boss to progress to the next section.

