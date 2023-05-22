NewsVideo Games

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly Isn’t PlayStation-Exclusive

Konami Virtuos Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake might not be a PlayStation exclusive, coming to Xbox Series and PC as well.

Konami’s heavily rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake might not be a PlayStation exclusive, according to a report from Insider Gaming. The site’s sources claim that the stealth-action reimagining will come to PC via Steam and Xbox Series X | S in addition to PlayStation 5. Details on exclusive rights pertaining to marketing plans or potential DLC remain unclear, but if the information is accurate, then fans can at least expect to see a release on more than one platform.

Reports of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have been making the rounds for a couple years stemming from a VGC report in 2021 that claimed Konami planned to release some form of MGS3 remake from developer Virtuos. Rumors that the alleged Metal Gear Solid 3 remake would be PlayStation-exclusive swirled in the time since, but now it appears that this won’t be the case.

In February of this year, VGC offered another update on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake that claimed Konami had plans to unveil the project, as well as a new Castlevania title, during E3 2023. This year’s event has since been canceled, however, leaving Konami’s schedule more of a mystery than ever. That said, there is an hour-long PlayStation Showcase set to air this Wednesday, May 24, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, and VGC’s Andy Robinson has implied the game will appear there. However, without any official word from Konami regarding the project’s existence, it’s probably best to keep expectations low.

