Metaphor: ReFantazio Complete Walkthrough Hub

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive JRPG from Atlus, the developing team behind the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. There are a ton of things to do in this game, and plenty of missables as well, so here’s a breakdown of all our guide and walkthrough content to help you through Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Full Walkthrough

Our complete walkthrough will cover all of the major dungeons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, including boss weaknesses, strategies, as well as recommendations on how to spend your free time. The walkthrough is broken up into seven parts, with each one covering a major story segment in the game.

Followers, Archetypes, Best Builds

If you need help with maxing out some of your Follower bonds, leveling up your Archetypes, and building out your characters, we’ve got you covered on those fronts as well.

Metaphor: ReFantazio General Guides and Questions

Finally, we’ve got coverage on some of the more general inquiries about the game as well. We’ve also included articles on a few specific instances in the game that might be a bit tricky, so feel free to peruse them as the need arises.

We’ll continue to update our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough and guides hub as necessary. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

