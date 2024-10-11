Image Credit: Bethesda
Metaphor: ReFantazio Complete Walkthrough Hub

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 11:41 pm

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive JRPG from Atlus, the developing team behind the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. There are a ton of things to do in this game, and plenty of missables as well, so here’s a breakdown of all our guide and walkthrough content to help you through Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Table of contents

Metaphor: ReFantazio Full Walkthrough

Our complete walkthrough will cover all of the major dungeons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, including boss weaknesses, strategies, as well as recommendations on how to spend your free time. The walkthrough is broken up into seven parts, with each one covering a major story segment in the game.

  1. Arriving in Grand Trad and the Grand Cathedral Dungeon
  2. Martira and Kriegante Castle
  3. Port Brilehaven and the Charadrius
  4. Virga Island and the Dragon Temple
  5. Altabury Heights and the Opera House
  6. Royal Mage Academy Ruins and Ancient Eldan Sanctum
  7. Skybound Avatar and Tyrant’s Star

Followers, Archetypes, Best Builds

If you need help with maxing out some of your Follower bonds, leveling up your Archetypes, and building out your characters, we’ve got you covered on those fronts as well.

Metaphor: ReFantazio General Guides and Questions

Finally, we’ve got coverage on some of the more general inquiries about the game as well. We’ve also included articles on a few specific instances in the game that might be a bit tricky, so feel free to peruse them as the need arises.

We’ll continue to update our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough and guides hub as necessary. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

