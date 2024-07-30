Metaphor: ReFantazio Showcase Highlights the ATLUS Game’s Characters

ATLUS has revealed a new video focusing on the characters from upcoming game Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The video, which you can watch below, was posted to YouTube after having been live-streamed. The early part of the video focuses on the protagonist arriving in the United Kingdom of Euchronia before focusing on the various rivals, supporters, and other characters in the game. The showcase goes into more detail than has been previously been revealed, so spoilers ahead!

Metaphor: ReFantazio has a lot of similarities to the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series, with the gameplay likely to be familiar to anyone who has played one of those games. The above showcase, though, notes that there are some differences in the social systems as compared to Persona. Metaphor: ReFantazio, for example, will not have romance.

The plot for the game sees various factions vying to become the ruler of Euchronia through a competition. Among those vying for the throne are the religious Forden, army officer and antagonist Louis, Forden’s bodyguard and monk Gideaux, a subordinate of Louis named Glodell the Black Hound, aesthete Milo, the son of a tavern owner named Loveless, the bloodthirsty Rudolf, and many more.

Over the course of the game, the player will attempt to raise their popularity by getting more supporters, doing quests, and other tasks. The video notes, though, that the popularity rankings are “only a flavor element” of the game and that the rankings do not “fluctuate in real time.” However, gaining supporters will give players numerous different gameplay advantages.

I’m a huge fan of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. While I know that sometimes a few similar games have struggled to really find an audience (here’s looking at you, Soul Hackers 2), I’m pretty optimistic about Metaphor: ReFantazio. Every time I see new footage and gameplay, I find myself getting even more hyped, so here’s to hoping this one’s at least as good as it looks.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is slated to release on Oct. 11. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Metaphor: ReFantazio is available to pre-order now.

