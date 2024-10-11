Metaphor ReFantazio Walkthrough Part 3: Brilehaven & the Charadrius

With Kriegante Castle behind us, it’s time to proceed with the Tournament of the Throne. The third part of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough will cover all of the Brilehaven section, up to the end of the third dungeon.

Wait For the Path to Brilehaven to Open

After clearing Kriegante Castle in Metaphor: ReFantazio, if you have any free time, there are a few things you can do in town. Here’s what you should consider doing:

Fight the Alpha Rockworm Valmo

Establish a Follower bond with Bardon

Clean up any remaining requests in Martira

Check Grand Trad for new requests to take on

Participate in the Arena

Spend time with your Followers

Get all your Royal Virtues up to level 2

Optional: Alpha Rockworm Valmo

As always, the first thing you should do is hit up the bounty board to take on a brand new bounty here. This time, your target is the Alpha Rockworm Valmo, which resides in Man-Eater’s Grotto just past Komero.

As you’re exploring Man-Eater’s Grotto, Gallica will let you know that one of Neuras’ relics is within the dungeon. Make sure to open all of the chests in the first section of the dungeon to find it. The Alpha Rockworm Valmo itself is weak to Ice, so I’d recommend having two Mages in your party, or at least two characters capable to dealing Ice damage.

There are two targets here, and killing one will cause the other to summon another one. You need to kill both of them within the same turn, so I’d recommend getting both targets down to low health, then finish them both on the next turn.

Optional: Get the Ebony Horn

You can also take on a request for the proprietor of the Nightprowler, which will eventually lead you to fight the Orgas in the Tower north of town. This can be a particularly trying mission, but just make sure you’ve got party members equipped with Mudo to exploit their weaknesses, and you should be good.

I’d definitely recommend knocking out all these bounties and requests as you won’t have a chance to grind for experience in the Charadrius due to it following a boss rush structure.

The rest of your time should be spent hanging out with your Followers. In particular, don’t forget to establish a bond with Bardon in Martira, and also do the request for the Pompous Man. The latter will unlock Alonzo as a new Follower, as well as the Faker Archetype. You should also consider taking part in the Arena battles as well, which will reward you with Courage and other rewards.

Before time’s up, try to get all your Royal Virtues up to level 2 as well. It won’t be long before you need to take them up another level to continue progressing through certain Follower storylines. Once the gauntlet runner’s on the road again, you’ll have time to cook, garden, and you’ll also unlock a new bathing cask on the rear deck. Along the way, you’ll also run into Catherina, and this should take you to bond level 3 with her, and also unlock the Pugilist Archetype.

Look For an Inn in Brilehaven

Upon reaching Brilehaven in Metaphor: ReFantazio, your first task is to find an inn. Speak with the ferryman and go to Angler’s Inn Quarter, then check the three objective markers. You’ll then be led to The Spider’s Den, where more cutscenes will play.

Nightprowler and Louis’ Skyrunner

After the Exhibition of the Brave, you’ll head to the Nightprowler to meet Fidelio and Basilio. Here, you’ll need to answer two questions in order to gain access to Louis himself. The answers are:

I’d treat all tribes equally.

I don’t like Forden or his Church.

Then, you’ll be taken up to the Charadrius where you’ll meet Louis himself. You’ll get to ask him one question as well, which determines whether you’re allowed to join the retinue. The question you should ask is:

What’s your plan against Forden?

After the meeting with Louis, Gallica will also report back that she’s found out where the formula is, and the gang will now need to figure out how to infiltrate the Charadrius to get the formula on the day of Louis’ soiree. Before you actually infiltrate the Charadrius to secure your route, I’d recommend checking in with the Knowledgeable Man at the tavern, The Great Catch. From here, you can purchase several notes to learn of your enemies’ weaknesses. Of course, we’ll be going over their affinities in this walkthrough, but it’s still worth visiting him for information on other requests.

In addition to that, I’d also recommend going around Brilehaven to accept all of the new requests and bounties and knock them out before tackling the Charadrius. This is a good time to level up your Archetypes, and ideally, you’ll at least want to unlock the Cleric and Wizard Archetypes to power up your healing and magic capabilities.

Infiltrate Louis’ Quarters

This isn’t like any dungeon you’ve encountered so far. Each section requires you to be a little stealthy as you take out guards to clear a route to the next boss. If you get spotted, you’ll get into a battle with them but you need to take them out within three turns.

Boss: Xanth

Team setup:

Captain – Cleric

Heismay – Faker

Hulkenberg – Commander

Strohl – Gunner

Use Heismay to debuff him with Rakunda, use Hulkenberg to inflict Burn with Fiery Strike, Strohl to use Poison Shot, while the Captain uses level 2 magic spells. This should be over within three turns.

Boss: Glechom

Team setup:

Captain – Magic Seeker

Heismay – Faker

Hulkenberg – Knight

Strohl – Gunner

The hardest part of this fight is surviving the first round of Daze. Getting Dazed means a higher likelihood of missing your attacks, but if you can get past this first round, you’re all set. Have Hulkenberg use Knight’s Proclamation to draw all of Glechom’s attacks and you won’t have to worry about Daze for the rest of the match.

Boss: Cabio and Salva

While Cabio was originally supposed to be the only target, Salva steps in at the last second as a surprise foe. Not to worry though, they’re still pretty easy to take out. Cabio is weak to Lightning magic while Salva is weak to Pierce attacks. As long as you’re able to keep exploiting those weaknesses, you’ll be able to essentially act eight times each round and take them out quickly.

Louis’ Soiree

A series of cutscenes will play out, but once you have control of the Captain again, you’ll need to go through a bit of a mini-game where you need to jump across the Charadrius to get to Louis’ quarters from the outside. More cutscenes will play, and Junah will also reveal herself to be a spy trying to get the formula from Louis.

Boss: Glodell and Hector

You’ll have Junah on your side for this fight. The good news is that you don’t have to defeat them both, just Glodell. Focus on whittling him down and also make use of his weakness to Light magic to get extra turns and kill him quickly.

And with that, we’ve cleared out the third dungeon of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Part 4 of our walkthrough will cover Virga Island and the Dragon Temple.

