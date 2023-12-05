Midnight Suns Dev Reveals Several Cool Marvel Easter Eggs

To celebrate the game’s first birthday, Marvel’s Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon shared some fun Easter eggs that most fans likely missed.

Hidden Easter Eggs in Midnight Suns

Writing on Twitter, Solomon revealed several fun details that most didn’t catch during their journey uniting the Midnight Suns and The Avengers. These include homages to classic Marvel Comics moments as well as sneakier details the developers included to show off their love of the franchise. “The ‘classic’ Howard the Duck villain Doctor Bong has his face inscribed on the back side of a bell that appears in the last Spider-Man vs. Venom mission,” writes Solomon while sharing an image of the goofy bad guy.

One year (and a couple days) since Midnight Suns. Despite the downs and ups that followed, I love this game. I still view the chance to be a part of the Marvel universe as an incredible gift. So here's a tiny gift back: a few small easter eggs (out of hundreds) pic.twitter.com/iZeua04kQe — Jake Solomon (@SolomonJake) December 4, 2023

Solomon also confirmed that the Midnight Suns grotto, a place in the Abbey where the team can lounge around a pool and catch some necessary rays, was a direct callback to Jim Lee’s iconic X-Men pool party illustration. The image features the members of the team decked out in fashionable swimwear and is beloved by fans for being… well, a pool party featuring the X-Men. The director elaborated that each of the characters was originally meant to have either a bikini or speedo, but this was ultimately changed because it was “too much.”

Another excellent nod to the source material is the statue of Agatha Harkness, which stands just outside The Abbey. Solomon reveals that its design is lifted from the very first panel to feature the witch, drawn by Jack Kirby back in 1970 for Fantastic Four #94.

For what it’s worth, Midnight Suns is a genuinely excellent game, perhaps one of the best to ever bear the Marvel logo. Well-written, constantly engaging, and mechanically dense, Firaxis genuinely nailed the idea of a group of superhumans coming together to overcome insurmountable odds. You can play it on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.