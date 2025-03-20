MLB The Show 25 Codes (March 2025)

Updated March 20, 2025 We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Baseball is so much fun but challenging. You have to hit the ball with precision and be quick on your feet while facing off likely talented baseball players who have been training hard just like you to become the best in MLB The Show 25.

There’s an MLB The Show 25 code redemption system, and you can check below how to use it. You can also check out our list of codes that grant exclusive items you don’t want to miss out on. Playing baseball is fun, but so is basketball. However, before you enter the NBA, you should redeem the NBA 2K Mobile Codes.

Follow this article to get updates

All MLB The Show 25 Codes List

Active MLB The Show 25 Codes

There are currently no active MLB The Show 25 codes.

Expired MLB The Show 25 Codes

There are currently no expired MLB The Show 25 codes.

Related: FC Mobile Codes

How to Redeem Codes in MLB The Show 25

Of course, there are MLB The Show 25 codes, and here’s how to redeem them:

Image by The Escapist

Login into the TheShow website and link your accounts.

the TheShow website and your accounts. Open the Redeem Code site.

Type a code into the ‘Redeem Code’ text field.

Hit the Submit button to get goodies in-game.

How to Get More MLB The Show 25 Codes

There are a bunch of official social media platforms you can check out for MLB The Show 25 codes, but before you look into the links below, you should bookmark this article:

Why Are My MLB The Show 25 Not Working?

MLB The Show 25 codes will expire after some time, and that’s likely the reason you’re not getting goodies. However, there’s also another possibility, which is spelling mistakes. Copy/paste the codes from this article, and you can claim goodies now unless those codes are genuinely outdated.

What is MLB The Show 25?

MLB The Show 25 features so many new things, especially breathtaking visuals that make this baseball game look hyper-realistic. You can now attend high school and college, starting as a newbie who has to climb their way to victory. There are new ways to compete, such as the Diamond Quest and so much more.

If you enjoy golfing, then make sure you also get goodies from our Ultimate Golf Promo Codes and PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes lists.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy