MLB The Show 25 Doesn’t Care That It’s a Video Game – And It’s Better for It [Review]

MLB The Show 25 isn’t a complicated game by any stretch of the imagination. After all, every game mode involves playing the same sport. Of course, San Diego Studio finds ways to keep things fresh, but this year, it’s clear MLB The Show doesn’t care that it’s a game.

What that means is that, at least at launch, players aren’t going to get the breaks they usually do. Gameplay is tougher than ever, with hard-hit balls consistently staying in the park and even getting caught. That’s a massive change from previous games, where hitters with no business smashing home runs could launch balls out with ease. MLB The Show 25 is out to prove that luck is just as important as skill in the game of baseball, and while that may frustrate veteran players, it makes for a fantastic casual experience.

MLB The Show 25 Isn’t Here to Make Things Easy

Players will notice the biggest difference in online modes like Diamond Dynasty. As they go through and build a lineup of their favorite big-league players, they’ll want to test their luck online. However, what they’ll come across is gameplay more like real-life MLB games, where the occasional ball lands in the stands but scoring really comes from timely hitting. The same goes for pitching, where it’s more likely that a string of three singles will bring a run to the plate rather than a long ball.

It’s a big adjustment, one that’s likely to frustrate players until the upcoming content drops introduce higher-overall players into Diamond Dynasty consistently. But it’s not just about online modes – this change is across the board. Even casual players who just hop on for a quick game against the CPU will find out that the game feels different and must change their approach if they hope to have success.

Road to the Show Is Ready to Step Out of DD’s Shadow

The mode that’s been second-fiddle to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show for a number of years is Road to the Show. It’s essentially a career sim that allows players to live out their dreams of playing in the big leagues. However, there’s no instant gratification, with players having to earn their way to the majors by grinding in the minors. This year, it can take even longer than usual, as players now have the option to go to college instead of heading straight to the minors.

The college aspect of MLB The Show 25 is the best addition to the series in years. While the options leave a bit to be desired, it’s nice for players to have the option to hone their skills in college and get a chance at going number one overall in the MLB Draft. The minors can get pretty stale in Road to the Show, but life feels different when you come in as a top prospect with plenty of hype around them.

Having all these choices also means no Road to the Show journey will be the same. So, once a player feels accomplished with a career, they can start over with a new position in a new place and do it all over again. In MLB The Show 25, Road to the Show is separating itself from the competition and, in the years to come, may be able to call itself the best career mode in the sports game genre.

Franchise Still Packs a Punch

As wild as it may sound, some gamers don’t play sports games to actually play the sport. For some, taking control of a franchise, trading and signing players, and watching the team succeed is as exciting as hitting that Perfect/Perfect home run online. Franchise is back in a big way in MLB The Show 25, with a massive overhaul to trades and other aspects of the mode.

And like Diamond Dynasty and Road to the Show, players need to be prepared to settle in for the long haul in Franchise, as putting together a championship roster is no easy feat this year. The “Potential” stat for major league players and prospects has taken a hit, meaning some athletes are less valuable than they would’ve been in previous games. That’s going to make moving pieces much harder, and that’s not a bad thing. Sure, Juan Soto-type deals happen, but they aren’t commonplace, and MLB The Show 25 is taking that fact to heart.

There are ways to make life easier in Franchise, but what’s the fun in that? It’s clear the good people at San Diego Studio think its playerbase is up for the challenge, and they’re not going to pull their punches.

Verdict: Recommended

In a world where most sports games feel like a re-skin of the last one, MLB The Show 25 takes major swings to improve itself. They may not be for everyone, but they will help the series in the long run.

A review copy for MLB The Show 25 was provided by the publisher. Reviewed on Xbox Series S. MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

