MLB The Show 25 Trophy Guide: How To Unlock All Achievements

Published: Mar 19, 2025 09:00 am

Unlike story-based games, sports titles don’t put a major focus on trophies. However, completionists still like to know how to get their hands on all the achievements a sports game has to offer. So, here’s the full MLB The Show 25 trophy guide, including how to unlock all the achievements.

All MLB The Show 25 Trophies & How To Unlock Them

Gunnar Henderson in MLB The Show 25 as part of an article about a trophy guide.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but MLB The Show 25 doesn’t have a ridiculous amount of trophies. In fact, there are only 25 on Xbox and 26 on PlayStation (the extra one comes via the Platinum trophy gamers get for completing the rest of the achievements). So, here’s what players have to do to unlock every trophy in MLB The Show 25:

Trophy NameTrophy TypeTrophy Description
One JobBronzeSteal a base with a pinch runner (excludes simulated gameplay).
Play My WayBronzeSave any Custom Game Entry setting in Franchise.
Fan I AmBronzeUse the Fan Cam to take a look around the stadium.
Womp WompBronzeWhile on offense, end an inning with the bases loaded and no runs scored (excludes simulated gameplay).
A New PerspectiveBronzeWhile in player lock, utilize the first-person camera to make an out.
Why Are You Running?BronzeAs an outfielder, throw out a runner with a perfect throw, while the Button Accuracy setting is enabled.
Building an EmpireBronzeCreate a custom team in Franchise or MTO.
Entertain the PeopleBronzePlay in the Home Run Derby (Home Run Derby, RTTS, or Franchise).
First of ManyBronzeReach either of the following milestones in RTTS: First MLB Hit or First MLB Strikeout (excludes simulated gameplay).
By Any MeansSilverSuccessfully drag bunt for a base hit.
Easy as 1, 2, 3SilverThrow a 3-pitch strikeout (excludes simulated gameplay).
Staying AliveSilverAs a batter, go from an 0-2 count to a 3-2 (full) count (excludes simulated gameplay).
Why We PlaySilverWin the World Series in MTO, Franchise, or RTTS (excludes simulated gameplay).
Going ProSilverGet 10 hits using ambush hitting.
Didn’t Even See ItSilverStrike a batter out with a pitch of at least 101 mph.
Station to StationSilverIn a single inning, score a run without getting an extra base hit or stealing any bases (excludes simulated gameplay).
A Show Token a Day…SilverEarn at least two Show Tokens from a single game in RTTS.
Take It Or Leave ItSilverSign a player with a last chance contract (March to October and Franchise).
Champs Get DegreesSilverWin the College Baseball Championship (RTTS) (excludes simulated gameplay).
Fundamental BaseballGoldComplete a game, of at least 9 innings, without your team committing an error (excludes simulated gameplay).
Needs FilledGoldSign a Top 10 free agent from your Free Agency Big Board in MTO or Franchise.
Jack of All SettingsGoldIn the same game, successfully use each type of hitting interface to get at least one hit with each, and each type of pitching interface to get at least one strikeout with each.
25-EverGoldAs a team, get 25 total bases in a single game (excludes simulated gameplay).
NLB Historian ‘25GoldComplete three Negro League Storylines.
HOF WorthyGoldGet any player into the Hall of Fame (MTO, Franchise, or RTTS).
Left It All Out TherePlatinum (PS5 Only)Thank you for playing MLB The Show and leaving it all out on the field. – SDS

And that’s the MLB The Show 25 trophy guide, including how to unlock all achievements. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. 

MLB The Show 25
