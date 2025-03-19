MLB The Show 25 Trophy Guide: How To Unlock All Achievements

Unlike story-based games, sports titles don’t put a major focus on trophies. However, completionists still like to know how to get their hands on all the achievements a sports game has to offer. So, here’s the full MLB The Show 25 trophy guide, including how to unlock all the achievements.

Recommended Videos

All MLB The Show 25 Trophies & How To Unlock Them

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but MLB The Show 25 doesn’t have a ridiculous amount of trophies. In fact, there are only 25 on Xbox and 26 on PlayStation (the extra one comes via the Platinum trophy gamers get for completing the rest of the achievements). So, here’s what players have to do to unlock every trophy in MLB The Show 25:

Trophy Name Trophy Type Trophy Description One Job Bronze Steal a base with a pinch runner (excludes simulated gameplay). Play My Way Bronze Save any Custom Game Entry setting in Franchise. Fan I Am Bronze Use the Fan Cam to take a look around the stadium. Womp Womp Bronze While on offense, end an inning with the bases loaded and no runs scored (excludes simulated gameplay). A New Perspective Bronze While in player lock, utilize the first-person camera to make an out. Why Are You Running? Bronze As an outfielder, throw out a runner with a perfect throw, while the Button Accuracy setting is enabled. Building an Empire Bronze Create a custom team in Franchise or MTO. Entertain the People Bronze Play in the Home Run Derby (Home Run Derby, RTTS, or Franchise). First of Many Bronze Reach either of the following milestones in RTTS: First MLB Hit or First MLB Strikeout (excludes simulated gameplay). By Any Means Silver Successfully drag bunt for a base hit. Easy as 1, 2, 3 Silver Throw a 3-pitch strikeout (excludes simulated gameplay). Staying Alive Silver As a batter, go from an 0-2 count to a 3-2 (full) count (excludes simulated gameplay). Why We Play Silver Win the World Series in MTO, Franchise, or RTTS (excludes simulated gameplay). Going Pro Silver Get 10 hits using ambush hitting. Didn’t Even See It Silver Strike a batter out with a pitch of at least 101 mph. Station to Station Silver In a single inning, score a run without getting an extra base hit or stealing any bases (excludes simulated gameplay). A Show Token a Day… Silver Earn at least two Show Tokens from a single game in RTTS. Take It Or Leave It Silver Sign a player with a last chance contract (March to October and Franchise). Champs Get Degrees Silver Win the College Baseball Championship (RTTS) (excludes simulated gameplay). Fundamental Baseball Gold Complete a game, of at least 9 innings, without your team committing an error (excludes simulated gameplay). Needs Filled Gold Sign a Top 10 free agent from your Free Agency Big Board in MTO or Franchise. Jack of All Settings Gold In the same game, successfully use each type of hitting interface to get at least one hit with each, and each type of pitching interface to get at least one strikeout with each. 25-Ever Gold As a team, get 25 total bases in a single game (excludes simulated gameplay). NLB Historian ‘25 Gold Complete three Negro League Storylines. HOF Worthy Gold Get any player into the Hall of Fame (MTO, Franchise, or RTTS). Left It All Out There Platinum (PS5 Only) Thank you for playing MLB The Show and leaving it all out on the field. – SDS

Related: Best Pitching Settings for MLB The Show 25

And that’s the MLB The Show 25 trophy guide, including how to unlock all achievements. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy