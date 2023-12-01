Modern Warfare 3 Disables Reviled Gaia Skins

Developer Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision have pulled the controversial Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3).

On X, the team announced the update, saying that they would take the two skins out of the game until visibility issues surrounding them were resolved. They will, though, be re-enabled at some point in the future, the post claims.

The Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins for Nova have been temporarily disabled while we work to resolve visibility issues. Players can expect these items to be re-enabled in a future game update with changes to ease target identification. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 30, 2023

The Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator skins for Nova in Modern Warfare 3 have proven more than a bit controversial. The skins have become pretty hated in the community due in large part to how difficult they are to see, particularly in dark environments. There are tons of threads that you can read online about just how much people hate the skin, with many calling them “pay-to-win.”

The controversy is just one of many to plague Modern Warfare 3, which while popular, hasn’t exactly won a lot of supporters. On Metacritic, the game holds a 56 among critics on the PlayStation 5, with other platforms not faring much better. However, the user score is much lower, with PS5 version having a 1.9.

Modern Warfare 3 is a sequel to, as you might expect, Modern Warfare 2, and the most recent title in the rebooted Call of Duty franchise. The title features numerous beloved modes, including Zombies. It also has a campaign, though that has been criticized relatively extensively for its short runtime. Still, there are numerous rewards that players can get for beating the MW3 campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

