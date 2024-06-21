Monopoly GO Aqua Partners Event Rewards & Milestones – Listed

It’s time to gather up your closest friends and get ready for an undersea adventure during the Monopoly GO Aqua Partners event. Once you’ve chosen your team of four reliable pals, get ready to roll the dice and claim some fantastic prizes.

All Monopoly GO Aqua Partners Tiers & Rewards – Listed

You won’t need to go under the sea to see all of the fantastic prizes waiting for you in the Monopoly GO Aqua Partners Partner Event — we’ve got them all right here for you. Let’s find out what treasures await us as we make our way around the board in this cooperative effort.

Aqua Partners Stage Aqua Partners Points Needed Aqua Partners Rewards Stage 1 2,500 Points Needed 200 Dice Stage 2 6,000 Points Needed Cash Stage 3 13,000 Points Needed Pink Safe, Cash, 200-300 Dice Stage 4 26,500 Points Needed Yellow/Purple Safe, High-Roller Boost, 300-500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack Stage 5 32,000 Points Needed Blue Sea Safe, Cash Boost, Cash, 400-600 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack

Once you’ve got your sea legs, you’ll need to earn roughly 80,000 Points to complete your building objective. Since Rolls on the wheel are completely randomized and you’ll need to have plenty of points to complete all of your objectives, you’ll need to get to work straight away. Make sure that you’ve got your hands on plenty of free dice to ensure that you’re always ready to roll — that way, you can ensure you and your partners can claim the Grand Prize.

Monopoly GO Aqua Partners Grand Prize

It’s not going to be easy if you’re hoping to claim the Grand Prize, but it’s worth putting in the effort to do so. If you complete every building with all of your partners, you’ll claim the following items:

Purple Sticker Pack

5,000 Dice

Puffer Fish Token

If you’re hoping to keep your collection of Tokens up to date, you’ll need to do whatever possible to ensure you’re getting that grand prize. It’s not going to be easy, so make sure that you’ve added some reliable friends who are going to put in as much effort as you are.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

