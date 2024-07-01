Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to show off our skills in the kitchen, as the new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament has commenced. Let’s find out if we’re sharp enough to cut through all of the competition and what rewards will wait for us in this new event.
All Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the list of available prizes that can be claimed during the Culinary Stars tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Let’s roll the dice and get our hands on some fantastic prizes, shall we?
|Culinary Stars Level
|Culinary Stars Points
|Culinary Stars Rewards
|1
|50 Points
|35 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|80 Points
|7 Tokens
|4
|120 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|140 Points
|10 Tokens
|6
|150 Points
|100 Dice
|7
|130 Points
|15 Tokens
|8
|160 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|180 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|200 Points
|20 Tokens
|11
|250 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|12
|225 Points
|175 Dice
|13
|275 Points
|25 Tokens
|14
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|15
|400 Points
|275 Dice
|16
|375 Points
|Cash
|17
|425 Points
|30 Tokens
|18
|500 Points
|Cash
|19
|600 Points
|400 Dice
|20
|650 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|21
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|22
|700 Points
|50 Tokens
|23
|800 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Points
|675 Dice
|25
|900 Points
|Cash
|26
|1,300 Points
|100 Tokens
|27
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,600 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|29
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Points
|1,300 Dice
With a total of 3,110 earnable rolls alongside 257 PEG-E tokens, there are a fair number of fantastic prizes available to bring home during this new Tournament. Make sure that you’re checking out our free dice rolls page to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.
How to Earn Points During the Culinary Stars Tournament in Monopoly GO
Looking to bring home as many prizes as possible during the Culinary Stars tournament? Make sure that you’re doing whatever you can to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible. Depending on the type of mini-game you get, you can earn the following number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
As long as you’re using multipliers, you’ll be in the clear to earn a massive number of points. For example, if you use the x10 Multiplier on your rolls and land on a Railroad Space, you can earn a maximum of 80 points rather than just 8 if you get a Bankrupt. It’s the easiest way to ensure you clear as many tiers of this rewards list as possible.
And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the Culinary Stars tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can take advantage of the daily Community Chest for even more cash and dice.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.