Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to show off our skills in the kitchen, as the new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament has commenced. Let’s find out if we’re sharp enough to cut through all of the competition and what rewards will wait for us in this new event.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the list of available prizes that can be claimed during the Culinary Stars tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Let’s roll the dice and get our hands on some fantastic prizes, shall we?

Culinary Stars Level Culinary Stars Points Culinary Stars Rewards 1 50 Points 35 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points 7 Tokens 4 120 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 140 Points 10 Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice 7 130 Points 15 Tokens 8 160 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 180 Points 150 Dice 10 200 Points 20 Tokens 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 275 Points 25 Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points 275 Dice 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 30 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 100 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice

With a total of 3,110 earnable rolls alongside 257 PEG-E tokens, there are a fair number of fantastic prizes available to bring home during this new Tournament. Make sure that you’re checking out our free dice rolls page to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

How to Earn Points During the Culinary Stars Tournament in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring home as many prizes as possible during the Culinary Stars tournament? Make sure that you’re doing whatever you can to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible. Depending on the type of mini-game you get, you can earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



As long as you’re using multipliers, you’ll be in the clear to earn a massive number of points. For example, if you use the x10 Multiplier on your rolls and land on a Railroad Space, you can earn a maximum of 80 points rather than just 8 if you get a Bankrupt. It’s the easiest way to ensure you clear as many tiers of this rewards list as possible.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the Culinary Stars tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can take advantage of the daily Community Chest for even more cash and dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy