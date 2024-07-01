Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready for a big ticket meal, now that the Culinary Stars have been unleashed.
It’s time to show off our skills in the kitchen, as the new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars tournament has commenced. Let’s find out if we’re sharp enough to cut through all of the competition and what rewards will wait for us in this new event.

All Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the list of available prizes that can be claimed during the Culinary Stars tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Let’s roll the dice and get our hands on some fantastic prizes, shall we?

Culinary Stars LevelCulinary Stars PointsCulinary Stars Rewards
150 Points35 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points7 Tokens
4120 Points5-Minute High Roller
5140 Points10 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice
7130 Points15 Tokens
8160 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice
10200 Points20 Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice
13275 Points25 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points30 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice

With a total of 3,110 earnable rolls alongside 257 PEG-E tokens, there are a fair number of fantastic prizes available to bring home during this new Tournament. Make sure that you’re checking out our free dice rolls page to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

How to Earn Points During the Culinary Stars Tournament in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring home as many prizes as possible during the Culinary Stars tournament? Make sure that you’re doing whatever you can to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible. Depending on the type of mini-game you get, you can earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

As long as you’re using multipliers, you’ll be in the clear to earn a massive number of points. For example, if you use the x10 Multiplier on your rolls and land on a Railroad Space, you can earn a maximum of 80 points rather than just 8 if you get a Bankrupt. It’s the easiest way to ensure you clear as many tiers of this rewards list as possible.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the Culinary Stars tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can take advantage of the daily Community Chest for even more cash and dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

