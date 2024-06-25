Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to head under the sea for another fantastic tournament, now that the Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down has started. Let’s get ready to rock another challenge and see what kind of rewards are waiting for us at the finish.

All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down tournament, alongside the number of points needed to claim some of these fantastic prizes:

Decor Splash-Down Level Decor Splash-Down Points Decor Splash-Down Reward 1 45 Points 100 Shells 2 55 Points 50 Dice 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 120 Shells 5 120 Points 90 Dice 6 150 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 140 Shells 8 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 180 Dice 10 230 Poitns Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 150 Shells 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice 16 450 Points 200 Shells 17 500 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 300 Shells 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 1,200 Points 650 Dice 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 28 2,500 Points 400 Shells 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice

With 4,420 claimable dice and 1,610 Shells you can use during the Aqua Partners event, there’s plenty of reasons why you should be participating in this exciting tournament. Make sure that you’re checking out our free dice rolls page daily to ensure you’ve always got plenty of useable dice during this tournament.

How to Score Points During the Decor Splash-Down Tournament in Monopoly GO

Looking to take home a quick win during this tournament? Make sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces as often as possible. Depending on the mini-game that you get to play, you’ll earn a varying number of points, which can be seen below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Pionts Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



Be sure that you’re using multipliers when you’re rolling to make the most of this event. The higher the multiplier you roll with, the more points you can earn. Even if you land on a Blocked Shutdown, if you’re using the x10 multiplier, you’ll get 20 points instead of 2 points, and that can make a big difference.

That’s all you’ll need to know about the tournament, so be sure that you know how to add friends to take advantage of the Daily Community Chest in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

