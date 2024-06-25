Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out everything you need to know about the Decor Splash-Down Tournament in Monopoly GO.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jun 25, 2024 11:44 am

It’s time to head under the sea for another fantastic tournament, now that the Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down has started. Let’s get ready to rock another challenge and see what kind of rewards are waiting for us at the finish.

All Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Decor Splash-Down tournament, alongside the number of points needed to claim some of these fantastic prizes:

Decor Splash-Down LevelDecor Splash-Down PointsDecor Splash-Down Reward
145 Points100 Shells
255 Points50 Dice
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points120 Shells
5120 Points90 Dice
6150 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points140 Shells
8200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9250 Points180 Dice
10230 PoitnsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points150 Shells
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice
16450 Points200 Shells
17500 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points300 Shells
221,000 PointsCash
231,200 Points650 Dice
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice
271,500 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
282,500 Points400 Shells
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice

With 4,420 claimable dice and 1,610 Shells you can use during the Aqua Partners event, there’s plenty of reasons why you should be participating in this exciting tournament. Make sure that you’re checking out our free dice rolls page daily to ensure you’ve always got plenty of useable dice during this tournament.

How to Score Points During the Decor Splash-Down Tournament in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to take home a quick win during this tournament? Make sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces as often as possible. Depending on the mini-game that you get to play, you’ll earn a varying number of points, which can be seen below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Pionts
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

Be sure that you’re using multipliers when you’re rolling to make the most of this event. The higher the multiplier you roll with, the more points you can earn. Even if you land on a Blocked Shutdown, if you’re using the x10 multiplier, you’ll get 20 points instead of 2 points, and that can make a big difference.

That’s all you’ll need to know about the tournament, so be sure that you know how to add friends to take advantage of the Daily Community Chest in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.
