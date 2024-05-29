Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to roll in the dough during the Making It Big event in Monopoly GO.
It’s always a good day when there’s a new event in Monopoly GO. It looks like you’ll be following in the footsteps of Mr. Monopoly himself by participating in the Monopoly GO Make It Big event, so let’s learn what prizes are waiting for us here.

All Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards- Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the upcoming rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Making It Big event and all the points you’ll need to get your hands on as many as possible. Let’s start rolling so we can start bringing home some big wins.

Making It Big LevelMaking It Big PointsMaking It Big Rewards
15 PointsCash
210 Points15 Dice
310 Points5 Tokens
410 PointsGreen Sticker Packs
560 Points100 Dice
615 Points8 Tokens
720 PointsCash
825 Points10-Minute Cash Grab
920 Points12 Tokens
10150 Points225 Dice
1125 PointsCash
1230 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1340 PointsCash
1445 Points25 Tokens
15400 Points500 Dice
1645 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1750 PointsCash
1855 Points30 Tokens
1960 PointsCash
20800 Points850 Dice
2160 Points40 Tokens
2265 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2370 Points70 Dice
2480 Points50 Tokens
251,200 Points1,100 Dice
2690 Points10-Minute High Roller
27100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28115 Points60 Tokens
29140 Points140 Dice
301,000 PointCash
31200 Points65 Tokens
32250 Points200 Dice
33300 PointsCash
34350 Points70 Tokens
351,600 Points1,400 Dice
36500 Points5-Minute Crazy Frenzy
37550 PointsPink Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash
39800 Points80 Tokens
402,500 Points2,000 Dice
41900 Points15-Minute High Roller
42950 PointsCash
431,000 Points100 Tokens
441,100 Points600 Dice
452,000 PointsCash
461,100 Points130 Tokens
471,200 PointsCash
481,300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
491,400 PointsCash
506,200 Points6,000 Dice

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

When everything is said and done, you can earn 13,200 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and many other fantastic prizes. As long as you’re rolling with a great multiplier and getting your hands on plenty of free dice by visiting our free dice links page, you’ll be ready to take this challenge by the horns and overthrow Mr. Monopoly himself.

How To Earn Points During Monopoly GO Making It Big Event

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to score big during the Making It Big event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickups that are scattered throughout the board. You’ll find a variety of tokens scattered around the board, and each one that you pick up will give you 1 point. If you decide to start rolling with a Multiplier, however, that’s where you can start raking in plenty of points.

For example, using the x20 multiplier while rolling will give you x20 the number of points you would originally receive. This is going to be the quickest way to burn through these prizes as fast as you can and is almost necessary once you start getting into those higher-level rewards. Just make sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your account so you can take part in the Community Chest events for even more dice and prizes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

