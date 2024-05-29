Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s always a good day when there’s a new event in Monopoly GO. It looks like you’ll be following in the footsteps of Mr. Monopoly himself by participating in the Monopoly GO Make It Big event, so let’s learn what prizes are waiting for us here.
All Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards- Listed
Below, you’ll find a list of all the upcoming rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Making It Big event and all the points you’ll need to get your hands on as many as possible. Let’s start rolling so we can start bringing home some big wins.
|Making It Big Level
|Making It Big Points
|Making It Big Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|10 Points
|15 Dice
|3
|10 Points
|5 Tokens
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Packs
|5
|60 Points
|100 Dice
|6
|15 Points
|8 Tokens
|7
|20 Points
|Cash
|8
|25 Points
|10-Minute Cash Grab
|9
|20 Points
|12 Tokens
|10
|150 Points
|225 Dice
|
|11
|25 Points
|Cash
|12
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|40 Points
|Cash
|14
|45 Points
|25 Tokens
|15
|400 Points
|500 Dice
|16
|45 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|17
|50 Points
|Cash
|18
|55 Points
|30 Tokens
|19
|60 Points
|Cash
|20
|800 Points
|850 Dice
|
|21
|60 Points
|40 Tokens
|22
|65 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|70 Points
|70 Dice
|24
|80 Points
|50 Tokens
|25
|1,200 Points
|1,100 Dice
|26
|90 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|27
|100 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|115 Points
|60 Tokens
|29
|140 Points
|140 Dice
|30
|1,000 Point
|Cash
|
|31
|200 Points
|65 Tokens
|32
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|33
|300 Points
|Cash
|34
|350 Points
|70 Tokens
|35
|1,600 Points
|1,400 Dice
|36
|500 Points
|5-Minute Crazy Frenzy
|37
|550 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash
|39
|800 Points
|80 Tokens
|40
|2,500 Points
|2,000 Dice
|
|41
|900 Points
|15-Minute High Roller
|42
|950 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,000 Points
|100 Tokens
|44
|1,100 Points
|600 Dice
|45
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,100 Points
|130 Tokens
|47
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|48
|1,300 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|50
|6,200 Points
|6,000 Dice
When everything is said and done, you can earn 13,200 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and many other fantastic prizes. As long as you’re rolling with a great multiplier and getting your hands on plenty of free dice by visiting our free dice links page, you’ll be ready to take this challenge by the horns and overthrow Mr. Monopoly himself.
How To Earn Points During Monopoly GO Making It Big Event
If you’re hoping to score big during the Making It Big event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickups that are scattered throughout the board. You’ll find a variety of tokens scattered around the board, and each one that you pick up will give you 1 point. If you decide to start rolling with a Multiplier, however, that’s where you can start raking in plenty of points.
For example, using the x20 multiplier while rolling will give you x20 the number of points you would originally receive. This is going to be the quickest way to burn through these prizes as fast as you can and is almost necessary once you start getting into those higher-level rewards. Just make sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your account so you can take part in the Community Chest events for even more dice and prizes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.