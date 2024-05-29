Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s always a good day when there’s a new event in Monopoly GO. It looks like you’ll be following in the footsteps of Mr. Monopoly himself by participating in the Monopoly GO Make It Big event, so let’s learn what prizes are waiting for us here.

All Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards- Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the upcoming rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Making It Big event and all the points you’ll need to get your hands on as many as possible. Let’s start rolling so we can start bringing home some big wins.

Making It Big Level Making It Big Points Making It Big Rewards 1 5 Points Cash 2 10 Points 15 Dice 3 10 Points 5 Tokens 4 10 Points Green Sticker Packs 5 60 Points 100 Dice 6 15 Points 8 Tokens 7 20 Points Cash 8 25 Points 10-Minute Cash Grab 9 20 Points 12 Tokens 10 150 Points 225 Dice 11 25 Points Cash 12 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 40 Points Cash 14 45 Points 25 Tokens 15 400 Points 500 Dice 16 45 Points Orange Sticker Pack 17 50 Points Cash 18 55 Points 30 Tokens 19 60 Points Cash 20 800 Points 850 Dice 21 60 Points 40 Tokens 22 65 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 70 Points 70 Dice 24 80 Points 50 Tokens 25 1,200 Points 1,100 Dice 26 90 Points 10-Minute High Roller 27 100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 115 Points 60 Tokens 29 140 Points 140 Dice 30 1,000 Point Cash 31 200 Points 65 Tokens 32 250 Points 200 Dice 33 300 Points Cash 34 350 Points 70 Tokens 35 1,600 Points 1,400 Dice 36 500 Points 5-Minute Crazy Frenzy 37 550 Points Pink Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash 39 800 Points 80 Tokens 40 2,500 Points 2,000 Dice 41 900 Points 15-Minute High Roller 42 950 Points Cash 43 1,000 Points 100 Tokens 44 1,100 Points 600 Dice 45 2,000 Points Cash 46 1,100 Points 130 Tokens 47 1,200 Points Cash 48 1,300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Points Cash 50 6,200 Points 6,000 Dice

When everything is said and done, you can earn 13,200 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and many other fantastic prizes. As long as you’re rolling with a great multiplier and getting your hands on plenty of free dice by visiting our free dice links page, you’ll be ready to take this challenge by the horns and overthrow Mr. Monopoly himself.

How To Earn Points During Monopoly GO Making It Big Event

If you’re hoping to score big during the Making It Big event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickups that are scattered throughout the board. You’ll find a variety of tokens scattered around the board, and each one that you pick up will give you 1 point. If you decide to start rolling with a Multiplier, however, that’s where you can start raking in plenty of points.

For example, using the x20 multiplier while rolling will give you x20 the number of points you would originally receive. This is going to be the quickest way to burn through these prizes as fast as you can and is almost necessary once you start getting into those higher-level rewards. Just make sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your account so you can take part in the Community Chest events for even more dice and prizes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

