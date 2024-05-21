Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get your dice ready to roll, it’s time for the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit tournament. Let’s find out what rewards are waiting for us, and what we’ll need to do to succeed in this futuristic tournament.

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to unlock them. Let’s get ready to roll a winning hand, and let’s get ready to rumble.

Pod Pursuit Level Pod Pursuit Points Pod Pursuit Rewards 1 55 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5 Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 250 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points 20-Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,500 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice

All in all, there are a total of 3,440 Dice ready to be claimed alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. It’s going to be an intense race to the finish line with this Tournament, so make sure that you’re ready to roll and ready to earn some amazing prizes.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament

If you hope to earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad spaces. You’ll find the full list of values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



The higher the multiplier you use, the more points you can earn during this Tournament. This means if you roll using x10 multiplier, you’ll have no problem snagging 20 points even from the lowest-scoring Shutdown. This can help you get to the top of the leaderboard quickly, especially if you raked in plenty of dice from the Robo Partners event. Be sure to check our free dice page to get your hands on plenty more before this tournament kicks off.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

