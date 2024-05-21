Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out all of the rewards that wait for you in the Pod Pursuit Tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:10 am

Get your dice ready to roll, it’s time for the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit tournament. Let’s find out what rewards are waiting for us, and what we’ll need to do to succeed in this futuristic tournament.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to unlock them. Let’s get ready to roll a winning hand, and let’s get ready to rumble.

Pod Pursuit LevelPod Pursuit PointsPod Pursuit Rewards
155 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5 Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8250 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice
14425 PointsCash
15500 Points20-Minute Rent Frenzy
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,500 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

All in all, there are a total of 3,440 Dice ready to be claimed alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. It’s going to be an intense race to the finish line with this Tournament, so make sure that you’re ready to roll and ready to earn some amazing prizes.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you hope to earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad spaces. You’ll find the full list of values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

The higher the multiplier you use, the more points you can earn during this Tournament. This means if you roll using x10 multiplier, you’ll have no problem snagging 20 points even from the lowest-scoring Shutdown. This can help you get to the top of the leaderboard quickly, especially if you raked in plenty of dice from the Robo Partners event. Be sure to check our free dice page to get your hands on plenty more before this tournament kicks off.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone
Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 21, 2024
Read Article All Characters in MultiVersus Listed
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Characters in MultiVersus Listed
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 21, 2024
Read Article Where to Find the Hanged Man’s Hall in Diablo 4
Hanged Man's Hall entrance Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Hanged Man’s Hall in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone
Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 21, 2024
Read Article All Characters in MultiVersus Listed
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Characters in MultiVersus Listed
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 21, 2024
Read Article Where to Find the Hanged Man’s Hall in Diablo 4
Hanged Man's Hall entrance Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Hanged Man’s Hall in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 20, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.