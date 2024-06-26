Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

You won’t need to fret about being under the sea during the Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament, as we’ll be your guides to escape unscathed. Let’s find out what rewards await us during this event and how we can claim them all.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Shark Track Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all claimable prizes that can be earned during this Monopoly GO tournament and the points needed to get them all. We’ll need to be on the lookout for those trying to chop away at our spot on the leaderboard as we roll the dice and claim some fantastic prizes:

Shark Track Level Shark Track Points Shark Track Rewards 1 45 Points 100 Shells 2 55 Points 50 Dice 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 150 Shells 5 120 Points 90 Dice 6 150 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 180 Shells 8 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 180 Dice 10 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 220 Shells 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice 16 450 Points 280 Shells 17 500 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 320 Shells 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 1,200 Points 650 Dice 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 28 2,500 Points 400 Dice 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice

Alongside 4,420 claimable Dice, you’ll also have the opportunity to claim up to 1,650 Shells for use during the Aqua Partners event. Even if you don’t claim all of the rewards available, there are still plenty of fantastic prizes you can unlock. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.

Related: Monopoly GO – What Is The Daily Login Limit?

How to Score Points During the Shark Track Tournament in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring in as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Shark Track event? Make sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces as often as possible. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



To ensure that you’re getting the most points possible, make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, for example, you’ll earn 10 times the points for completing the mini-game, rather than the paltry sum you’d normally receive.

And that’s all there is to know about the Monopoly GO Shark Track tournament. Make sure you know how to add friends to take advantage of the daily Community Chest offering.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy