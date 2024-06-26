Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

You won’t need to fret about being under the sea during the Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament, as we’ll be your guides to escape unscathed. Let’s find out what rewards await us during this event and how we can claim them all.
All Monopoly GO Shark Track Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a list of all claimable prizes that can be earned during this Monopoly GO tournament and the points needed to get them all. We’ll need to be on the lookout for those trying to chop away at our spot on the leaderboard as we roll the dice and claim some fantastic prizes:
|Shark Track Level
|Shark Track Points
|Shark Track Rewards
|1
|45 Points
|100 Shells
|2
|55 Points
|50 Dice
|3
|80 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|90 Points
|150 Shells
|5
|120 Points
|90 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|140 Points
|180 Shells
|8
|200 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|250 Points
|180 Dice
|10
|230 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|11
|260 Points
|Cash
|12
|275 Points
|220 Shells
|13
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|14
|400 Points
|Cash
|15
|400 Points
|250 Dice
|16
|450 Points
|280 Shells
|17
|500 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|18
|600 Points
|Cash
|19
|700 Points
|400 Dice
|20
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|
|21
|900 Points
|320 Shells
|22
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|1,200 Points
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,000 Points
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|28
|2,500 Points
|400 Dice
|29
|2,600 Points
|Cash
|30
|3,200 Points
|1,700 Dice
Alongside 4,420 claimable Dice, you’ll also have the opportunity to claim up to 1,650 Shells for use during the Aqua Partners event. Even if you don’t claim all of the rewards available, there are still plenty of fantastic prizes you can unlock. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.
How to Score Points During the Shark Track Tournament in Monopoly GO
Looking to bring in as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Shark Track event? Make sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces as often as possible. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
To ensure that you’re getting the most points possible, make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, for example, you’ll earn 10 times the points for completing the mini-game, rather than the paltry sum you’d normally receive.
And that’s all there is to know about the Monopoly GO Shark Track tournament. Make sure you know how to add friends to take advantage of the daily Community Chest offering.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.