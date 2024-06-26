Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out all of the exciting prizes you can earn during the Monopoly GO Shark Track tournament.
You won’t need to fret about being under the sea during the Monopoly GO Shark Track Tournament, as we’ll be your guides to escape unscathed. Let’s find out what rewards await us during this event and how we can claim them all.

All Monopoly GO Shark Track Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all claimable prizes that can be earned during this Monopoly GO tournament and the points needed to get them all. We’ll need to be on the lookout for those trying to chop away at our spot on the leaderboard as we roll the dice and claim some fantastic prizes:

Shark Track LevelShark Track PointsShark Track Rewards
145 Points100 Shells
255 Points50 Dice
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points150 Shells
5120 Points90 Dice
6150 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points180 Shells
8200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9250 Points180 Dice
10230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points220 Shells
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice
16450 Points280 Shells
17500 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points320 Shells
221,000 PointsCash
231,200 Points650 Dice
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice
271,500 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
282,500 Points400 Dice
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice

Alongside 4,420 claimable Dice, you’ll also have the opportunity to claim up to 1,650 Shells for use during the Aqua Partners event. Even if you don’t claim all of the rewards available, there are still plenty of fantastic prizes you can unlock. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board.

Related: Monopoly GO – What Is The Daily Login Limit?

How to Score Points During the Shark Track Tournament in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring in as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Shark Track event? Make sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces as often as possible. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

To ensure that you’re getting the most points possible, make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, for example, you’ll earn 10 times the points for completing the mini-game, rather than the paltry sum you’d normally receive.

And that’s all there is to know about the Monopoly GO Shark Track tournament. Make sure you know how to add friends to take advantage of the daily Community Chest offering.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

