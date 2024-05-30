Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Another day, another exciting tournament to watch in our favorite mobile game. The Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament is now live, so let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to claiming in this exciting new event.

Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Rewards, Listed

Below is the full list of Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards, alongside the points you’ll need to claim them. There are a total of 30 tiers available in this tournament, so get ready to twist and shout your way to the top of the leaderboard with our help.

Twist to the Top Level Twist to the Top Points Twist to the Top Rewards 1 50 Points 35 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points 5 Tokens 4 120 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 140 Points 7 Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice 7 120 Points 12 Tokens 8 160 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 180 Points 150 Dice 10 200 Points Cash 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 275 Points 20 tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points 275 Dice 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 30 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 80 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice

All in all, there are a total of 3,110 claimable dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and tons of other fantastic prizes that we can claim during the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top tournament. If you find yourself running low on dice during this event, make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on our free dice links page, which is updated daily with brand-new links for free dice.

Since this is only a one-day tournament, you’ll need to ensure that you’re getting as many points as possible if you’re hoping to be competitive. Let’s find out the best way to make sure that we’re coming out on top.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of points during the Twist to the Top tournament, you’ll need to target the Railroad Spaces on the board. While luck needs to be on your side to land on these spaces as often as possible, you’ll find that the only way to get points is by landing on them. Depending on the mini-game that you get to participate in, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you’re looking to excel during this tournament, make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. For example, if you’re using the x10 dice multiplier and proceed to get a Large Bank Heist, you’ll earn 120 Points instead of 10. This could push you through a number of Milestones at the start of the tournament, so make sure to use your dice wisely. Keep your friend’s list packed by adding new friends so you always have someone to get during a Bank Heist — keep your enemies close, but your friends closer in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

