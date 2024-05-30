Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to twist and shout your way to the top in the latest Monopoly GO tournament.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: May 30, 2024

Another day, another exciting tournament to watch in our favorite mobile game. The Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament is now live, so let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to claiming in this exciting new event.

Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Rewards, Listed

Below is the full list of Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards, alongside the points you’ll need to claim them. There are a total of 30 tiers available in this tournament, so get ready to twist and shout your way to the top of the leaderboard with our help.

Twist to the Top LevelTwist to the Top PointsTwist to the Top Rewards
150 Points35 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points5 Tokens
4120 Points5-Minute High Roller
5140 Points7 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice
7120 Points12 Tokens
8160 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice
10200 PointsCash
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice
13275 Points20 tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points30 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points80 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice

Related: Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips

All in all, there are a total of 3,110 claimable dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and tons of other fantastic prizes that we can claim during the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top tournament. If you find yourself running low on dice during this event, make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on our free dice links page, which is updated daily with brand-new links for free dice.

Since this is only a one-day tournament, you’ll need to ensure that you’re getting as many points as possible if you’re hoping to be competitive. Let’s find out the best way to make sure that we’re coming out on top.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of points during the Twist to the Top tournament, you’ll need to target the Railroad Spaces on the board. While luck needs to be on your side to land on these spaces as often as possible, you’ll find that the only way to get points is by landing on them. Depending on the mini-game that you get to participate in, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

If you’re looking to excel during this tournament, make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. For example, if you’re using the x10 dice multiplier and proceed to get a Large Bank Heist, you’ll earn 120 Points instead of 10. This could push you through a number of Milestones at the start of the tournament, so make sure to use your dice wisely. Keep your friend’s list packed by adding new friends so you always have someone to get during a Bank Heist — keep your enemies close, but your friends closer in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

