Monopoly GO – What Is The Daily Login Limit?

If you’ve been playing Monopoly GO for a while, it’s an exciting game that can sometimes feel a little skewed in the favor of the developers. Some players make alternate accounts or attempt some glitches, and it seems that Scopley may be limiting that soon.

Recommended Videos

What Is A Daily Login Limit For Monopoly GO

No matter if players are attempting to perform the Airplane Mode Glitch, or swapping between multiple accounts to ensure that their Partner Events actually get finished on time, account swapping has been common for a while. But, it appears that Scopely is limiting the amount of times that players can log in per day, prompting players with multiple Warnings first, and then a lock on their account for 24 hours or longer.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

Between multiple posts on the r/Monopoly_Go subreddit, folks who are fully logging in and out of their accounts often enough will receive warnings, seemingly between 3 to 5, before their account is fully locked out for at least a day. As of the time of this writing, the Aqua Partners event is going on, so if your partner was putting points in and suddenly stopped, this could be why. Are there any ways to avoid account locks in Monopoly GO?

How To Avoid An Account Lock or Daily Login Limit in Monopoly GO

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re looking to avoid a Daily Login Limit warning or lock, the easiest way to avoid it is by not logging out and logging back in. You could also invest in an older phone or a table to put your second account on to avoid logging in and out, especially now that it could result in your account getting locked or even worse. There have been no reports of Bans due to this method yet, but it seems to be freshly rolling out.

Outside of this, limit the number of times that you are logging out if you plan on continuing to play this way. While it seems that your account is safe for 3 to 5 attempts, there is a chance that Scopely could lower this amount even further in the foreseeable future.

Does Closing Out Of The Game Count As Logging Out?

Thankfully, if you’re just closing and reopening Monopoly GO, this does not count as logging out of the game, and you should not encounter this particular issue. Those who are playing the game normally and only using one account have little to worry about unless they are forcefully logging out of the game before closing it every time.

While the warning is prompting players that this is due to a Security Issue, this is likely not the actual case. Monopoly GO players have been using exploits like the aforementioned Airplane Mode Trick to determine how dice rolls would play out, so this is likely another way to keep players from doing exploits within the game.

This is everything you need to know about the newly implemented Daily Login Limit for Monopoly GO. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got plenty of dice to use during events and tournaments.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy