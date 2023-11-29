Monster Hunter Rise’s Sonic DLC Won’t Be Downloadable Soon

You better download Sonic the Hedgehog in Monster Hunter Rise fast, because even if you own the DLC, he won’t be available for much longer.

On X, Monster Hunter announced that the Monster Hunter Rise collaboration with Sonic Hedgehog would no longer be available after Jan. 21, 2024, at 4PM PST. The post notes that you must download Sonic and the other content that’s being pulled before then to use it as normal. You will not, however, be able to re-download it. Other DLC being pulled includes the Universal Studios Japan and Sengan-en content.

Heads up, hunters!



The following #MHRise collaboration content will no longer be available to download from January 21, 2024 if you do not already have it.



Please download this free content before then to keep using it as normal. You won't be able to redownload it. pic.twitter.com/2fwkplEZvw — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 29, 2023

The people commenting on the post are, understandably, pretty upset that they won’t be able to access content that was in the game and had quests connected to it. It essentially turns Sonic the Hedgehog’s addition to Monster Hunter Rise into a limited time event. It’s not clear at this time just why the content is getting pulled.

Developed and published by Capcom, Monster Hunter Rise released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, with ports releasing for pretty much every other current- and last-gen platforms since then. The game received an expansion pack, Sunbreak, in 2022. Overall, Monster Hunter Rise has received positive reviews, and the game has proved a commercial success.

Created by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted in an eponymous game in 1991. He served as the mascot for SEGA and the main commercial rival of Mario for several years, though Nintendo’s plumber eventually won out. Still, Sonic has remained a pop culture icon, with tons of different video games, movies, and TV shows to his name.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Sonic the Hedgehog DLC, though, won’t be available much longer, so to wrap this up: You’ve gotta go get that fast.