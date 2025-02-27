Monster Hunter Wilds: Best Weapons for Beginners

Picking out the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons for beginners seems like an overwhelming task. Sure, the game picks one for you after a little quiz, but it’s not necessarily a good fit for fresh hunters. And despite Wilds‘ improved onboarding, it’s in no hurry to explain how its weapons work.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds beginner weapons guide does the heavy lifting for you, with five of the most useful, straightforward weapons to start with and a brief explainer about what to expect from them.

Hammer

The hammer is an excellent weapon for series first-timers or anyone who just needs a refresher, as it dishes out exceptionally high damage amounts without needing complex moves to do it. The hammer has just a few combos – an overhead smash, a whirling hit, a powerful charged attack, and one called Big Bang that can end with a strong charged hit which might knock even large monsters down.

That’s it, but that’s all it needs to be. Hammers always have higher attack power than other weapons, so even if you take a weaker option that inflicts status ailments, you’re still doing big numbers without having to think about a dozen button presses.

Dual Blades

The dual blades also have a gentler learning curve thanks to a small handful of combos, but they give you more to do than the hammer does. Better still, you’re more mobile with the dual blades than with any other weapon, which makes dodging incoming attacks and aiming your own strikes much easier.

The blades’ standard form includes a few basic combo chains, but the real power comes from Demon Mode, which lets you chain together blade dance skills for high damage. The downside is that existing in demon mode consumes stamina, so you have to time it properly to make the most from the burst window. Definitely don’t forget to eat stamina-bolstering meals before heading out to hunt with the dual blades.

Sword and Shield

The sword and shield have a lot to offer, including a high skill ceiling to aim for after you’re comfortable with the basics. The biggest boon is the shield itself, though, which lets you block incoming attacks, and since this set isn’t bulky like the lance, you can just weave blocking into your normal routine without suffering movement penalties.

Sword and shield combos vary from upward slashes and spinning attacks to more complex maneuvers that require extra planning, though you can still finish a hunt with just the basics. However, the best thing about this weapon choice isn’t even its attack style. It’s the freedom to use items without sheathing your weapon, a simple-sounding feature that can make the difference between victory and getting hauled back to your tent unconscious.

Light Bowgun

The Light Bowgun is perfect if you need to take a step back from the fight and observe monster behavior while still whittling their health down. This weapon, like the bow and heavy bowgun, comes with an unlimited amount of basic ammo and the option to swap in special types, such as ammo with elemental infusions. However, it’s more versatile than the regular bow and handles much more smoothly than the heavy bowgun.

Hunts might take a bit longer and require more preparation with this weapon compared to something like the hammer, but it’s a safer option and good for learning how encounters unfold. It’s also worth keeping the bowgun upgraded as a secondary weapon even once you feel more comfortable with other choices, since it’s easy to apply status ailments or exploit weaknesses without having to devote your entire weapon to that cause.

Long Sword

The Long sword is the most complicated of our picks for Monster Hunter Wilds‘ beginner weapons, as its best combos rely on good timing and positioning. The long sword comes with a few basic attacks, including a useful one that lets you strike and retreat and a sheathe skill that helps you cover a lot of ground quickly. Most of this weapon’s power comes from its spirit slash attacks and their enhanced versions, once you build the spirit meter enough.

These range from basic slashing and feinting moves to more complex ones that just won’t work if your positioning is off. The most powerful – and challenging – of these is a three-part ability that starts with a slash, then launches you into the air before finishing with a mighty downward thrust. The problem is that if your first slash doesn’t hit or the monster moves, you’ll just be hitting air. It takes practice, but once you’re ready for a more involved weapon, keep the long sword in mind.

